Global Covid-19 Impact on Organic Food and Beverages Market Segmentation, Demand and Supply 2023

Market Overview

The demand for clean labelled food & beverages products has been expanding in recent years, these factors will drive the organic foods & beverages market. With growing consumer awareness and increasing incidence of diseases coupled with emerging trend of food traceability throughout the production and distribution involved in the supply chain in order to identify and address risks and protect public health will further accelerate the demand of organic food & beverage products.

“Clean Label” includes natural ingredients with no artificial ingredients and chemicals. With growing demand for sustainable agriculture, it is important that organic foods & beverages industry address the major challenges faced at the global level and this Covid-19 Impact on Organic Food and Beverages Market will continue to experience remarkable growth owing to growing demand of additive free and organic products. Organic products are considered chemical free and work exactly like conventional food with high-fiber content.

The growing demand for organically produced foods is growing rapidly. Changing consumer buying routines, growing consumers’ concerns regarding health, the environment, and animal welfare, along with their readiness to pay superior price for healthy food is fuelling the demand of organic food market in Asia-Pacific region. Even at the global level, market is driven by factors such as increasing consumer awareness towards benefits associated with its consumption, adoption of organic farming methods, and implementation of organic regulations. The presence of Covid-19 Impact on Organic Food and Beverages Market has increased over the years in conventional food supply chains due to the development of private labels and growing interest of large retailers such as Wal-Mart and Tesco to sell organic products.

Leading Key Players

Manufacturers in the organic foods & beverages market are found to target the developing countries to expand their business and strengthen their portfolio. Manufacturers are identified to be expanding their business majorly in the North America and Asia Pacific regions, which are seen as emerging markets on a global level. Manufacturers are now more inclined towards setting up their manufacturing plants in these emerging countries which is cost efficient and also helps in targeting the mass population of these countries to increase the sale of their products. These considered as a potential market wherein the sale of organic food & beverage products is on demand.

The key players profiled in Organic Food and Beverages Industry are Hain Celestial Group, Inc., SpartanNash Company, Kraft Foods Group Inc., AMYS Kitchen Inc., Dean Food Company, General Mills Inc., The Kroger Co. and Whole Foods Market

Market Segments

Organic Food and Beverages Market has been divided into product type, packaging material, distribution channel, and region

On the Basis of Type: Bakery & Confectionary, Dairy and Frozen Desserts, Meat & Sea food, Frozen and Processed foods, and others

On the Basis of Packaging Material: Metal, Glass, Plastic, Paper and others

On the Basis of Distribution Channel: Store based, and Non- store based

On the Basis of Region: Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and ROW.

Regional Analysis

Organic Food & Beverages Market is segmented into Europe, North America, APAC and Rest of the World (RoW). Europe region is accounting for the maximum market proportion in the year of 2017 in the global foods & beverages market and it is estimated to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period of 2017-2023. However, Asia Pacific region is projected to expand at a high pace as compare to the other region and will register a healthy CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing middle income population group with more disposable income, continuous urbanization in developing economies are anticipated to fuel the sales of organic foods & beverages in the Asia Pacific region.

