Global Managed Services Market Statistics, Development and Growth 2022

Market Research Future (MRFR), in its new report on the world managed services market 2020 states several factors that can impel the market. As per MRFR study, the managed service market is likely to rise at 16.2% CAGR across the review period. MRFR findings also shows that the managed service global market can value at USD 417.1 Bn by 2024. The growing utility of managed services across business enterprises to support offload IT operations and allow third-party service are creating high need for managed service providers (MSPs).

Market Snapshot

Enterprises are highly focused on core business activities and in the development of different strategies. The availability of different managed services that offer remediation services, support and maintenance services, network management, database management, monitoring services, security services, managed contact centre services, managed storage, server management, disaster recovery, enterprise mobility management, web hosting, and application hosting among others.

Market Segment

The segment study of managed services market is based on service type, vertical, and organization size.

The service type based, managed services market segments are managed data centre services, managed security services, managed collaboration services, cloud services, network services and testing, and managed mobility services among others. The cloud services segments are cloud brokerage services, cloud service orchestration, and cloud migration service among others. Managed data centre services segments are change management services, and monitoring services among others.

Managed security services segments are threat detection monitoring services, identity and access management, incident response services, and vulnerability services among others. Managed collaboration services are unified communications and unified contact centre among others. Managed mobility services segments are application lifecycle management, expense management, and mobile device management.

The network services and testing segments are operation services, design services, and implementation services among others. Data and Information management and BSS/OSS managed service are other segments. The organization size based, managed services market are large enterprises and SMEs. The vertical based, the managed services market segments are education & research, retail & e-commerce, BFSI, IT & telecommunication, energy & utilities, healthcare, industrial/manufacturing, and others.

Regional Analysis

North America managed services market is expected to rise exponentially shows MRFR analysis. The world managed services market highest share is likely to be backed by North America due to the ease of availability of technical expertise and expansion of the IT sector. The market size in North America across the review period is expected to increase as key developers of managed services are present in high number and they are investing heavily in research and development undertakings to introduce innovations with better performance and high reliability. These factors are expected to prompt the managed service market in the US. The presence of Cisco Systems, Inc., DXC Technologies, and IBM Corporation can aid in the expansion of the market. In Europe, the managed service market can owing to the high rate of adoption of IoT technology and cloud platform solutions. The rising in managed service requirement across the UK and the rest of the EU can contribute largely to expansion of Europe managed services market.

Companies Covered

MRFR sorted some notable managed services market players based origin, product line, and financial aspects. Regional branches and key developments were other filters used by MRFR to enlist key players of the managed services market. They are; Cisco Systems, Inc (US), Amdocs Limited (US), Unisys Corporation (US), Accenture (US), Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Sweden), Atos SE (France), NTT Data Corporation (Japan), Huawei IBM Corporation (US), DXC Technology Company (US), Technologies Co. Ltd (China), and Fujitsu (Japan) among others.

