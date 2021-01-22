Global Instant Coffee Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

Summary – A new market study, “Global Instant Coffee Market Insights, Forecast to 2025”has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
Instant coffee, also called soluble coffee, coffee crystals, and coffee powder, is a beverage derived from brewed coffee beans that enables people to quickly prepare hot coffee by adding hot water to the powder or crystals and stirring. Instant coffee is commercially prepared by either freeze-drying or spray drying, after which it can be rehydrated. Instant coffee in a concentrated liquid form is also manufactured.
Despite the dominance of fresh coffee in the coffee industry, instant coffee is quickly becoming popular all over the world. Transportation of instant coffee is cheaper, as it has lower shipping weight and volume than beans or ground coffee. Moreover, instant coffee offers convenience in preparation, which increases its demand among the urban consumers.
The new coffee drinkers in the emerging markets find instant coffee alluring as it comes with many benefits and is able to satisfy their evolving tastes. Innovation is another major factor that helps maintain a perennial demand for instant coffee globally. Manufacturers come up with new innovative ideas to develop and improve the quality, aroma and flavor of the instant coffee so that it tastes just like a freshly brewed coffee. Nowadays, single-serve systems have been developed which are more convenient to carry and consume and thus have witnessed a strong growth in both at-home and out-of-home segments.
Currently, Brazil represents the world’s largest producer followed by Vietnam. On the basis of consumption, the Europe (sales market share 37%) represented the world’s largest instant coffee consumer followed by China (sales market share 12%) and USA (sales market share 11%). As tea still accounts for a majority of the share of hot beverages in various parts of the world, coffee consumption in emerging markets like India and China is restricted only to the urban areas with negligible penetration in the rural and semi urban areas.
The global market for instant coffee is highly consolidated. Major players are Nestle, JDE, The Kraft Heinz, Tata Global Beverages, Unilever, Tchibo Coffee, Starbucks, Power Root, Smucker, Vinacafe, Trung Nguyen and etc.
The global Instant Coffee market is valued at 23500 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 32900 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Instant Coffee market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Instant Coffee in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Instant Coffee in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Instant Coffee market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Instant Coffee market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Nestle
JDE
The Kraft Heinz
Tata Global Beverages
Unilever
Tchibo Coffee
Starbucks
Power Root
Smucker
Vinacafe
Trung Nguyen
Market size by Product
Spray-drying
Freeze-drying
Market size by End User
Supermarket
Online Sales
Others
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Instant Coffee market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Instant Coffee market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Instant Coffee companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
To project the value and sales volume of Instant Coffee submarkets, with respect to key regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Instant Coffee are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Instant Coffee market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.