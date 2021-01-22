Global COVID-19 Impact on Cargo Logistics Brokerage Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

Summary – A new market study, “COVID-19 Impact on Cargo Logistics Brokerage Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021”has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Cargo Logistics Brokerage, including the following market information:

Global Cargo Logistics Brokerage Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)

Global Cargo Logistics Brokerage Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)

Global Cargo Logistics Brokerage Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)

Global Cargo Logistics Brokerage Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include C.H. Robinson, Expeditors, Landstar System, TQL, Coyote Logistics, XPO Logistics, Yusen Logistics, Echo Global Logistics, JB Hunt Transport, Worldwide Express, Hub Group, GlobalTranz Enterprises, Allen Lund, Transplace, Werner Logistics, BNSF Logistics, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Truckload

LTL

Other

Based on the Application:

Food and Beverage

Manufacturing

Retail

Auto and Industrial

Chemical

Other

