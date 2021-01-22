Global Digital Payment Market Statistics, Development and Growth 2021

Market Segmentation

The MRFR report highlights an inclusive segmental analysis of the global digital payment in healthcare market based on vertical, organization size, deployment, and component.

By component, the global digital payment market is segmented into services and solutions.

By deployment, the global digital payment market is segmented into on-premise and cloud. Of these, the on-premise segment will lead the market over the forecast period.

By organization size, the global digital payment market is segmented into large enterprises & SMEs. Of these, the large enterprise segment will have a major share in the market over the forecast period.

By vertical, the global digital payment market is segmented into hospitality, healthcare, media and entertainment, retail and e-commerce, IT and telecommunication, BFSI, and others. Of these, the BFSI segment will have a major share in the market over the forecast period.

Region Analysis

Based on the region, the global digital payment market report covers the growth opportunities and recent trends across the Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, Europe, & the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Of these, North America is predicted to spearhead the market over the forecast period. The existence of leading digital payment solution providers, spreading out of the mobile commerce industry, developed digital economy, customer willingness, reliable network infrastructure and

broadband, & inclination of cashless payments & banking economy contributing to the increasing cashless transactions are adding to the global digital payment market growth in the region.

The global digital payment market in the APAC region is predicted to grow at a fast pace over the forecast period. The proliferation of digitalization, favorable initiatives by the government to use digital payments, especially in developing countries, increase in SMEs, expanding consumer base, and booming e-commerce industry is adding to the global digital payment market growth in the region.

The global digital payment market in Europe is predicted to have sound growth over the forecast period. The mature banking and mobile industry, coupled with the maximum growth of digital wallets, are adding to the global digital payment market growth in the region.

The global digital payment market in the MEA is predicted to have steady growth over the forecast period. Booming banking and financial service industries, healthcare, and transportation and automobile industries is adding to the global digital payment market growth in the region.

