Global Animal Genetics Market Research Report 2023

Animal Genetics Market Overview

The worldwide animal genetics market is projected to register a CAGR of 8.4% over the forecast period. Animal genetics is a branch of genetics that studies the generic inheritance and variation. It primarily deals with wild and domestic animals. For commercial purposes, animal genetics find wide applications in genetic trait testing, genetic disease testing, and DNA typing. For determining genetic hybridizations, methodologies like ontogenetic, cytological studies, and hybrid population are largely employed. For instance, through genetic modification a cow might be able to produce more milk. Besides, common cattle ailments such as bovine respiratory disease complex and clostridial disease could be prevented which will boost the overall profit for the cattle farmers. Rapid urbanization, growing global population, rising consumption of animal-derived proteins, and increased focus on identifying superior breeds have propelled the growth for the animal genetics market. However, the expensive animal testing procedures, lack of skilled professionals and strict regulatory framework for genetic engineering are expected to limit the market growth over the forecast period.

ALSO READ :https://sapanas.tumblr.com/post/631321542458032128/animal-genetics-market-overview-competitors

Animal Genetics Market Segmentation

The worldwide animal genetics market has been segmented based on animal genetic products, end-user, and services. The animal genetic products market has been segmented into live animals and genetic materials. The live animals market has been sub-segmented into bovine, poultry, porcine, canine, and others. The genetic materials market has been segmented into embryo and semen. Based on services, the animal genetics market has been segmented into DNA typing, gene trait tests, genetic disease tests, and others. Based on end-user, the market has been segmented into research centers, diagnostic centers, veterinary clinics & hospitals, and others.

ALSO READ :http://crweworld.com/usa/ny/new-york/localnews/health/1719762/animal-genetics-market-2020-overview-segmentation-application-technology-industry-challenges-drivers-trends-and-forecast-to-2023

Animal Genetics Market Regional Analysis

The global animal genetics market had been dominated by the Americas in 2017. High demand for pork, mutton, and beef in the region largely contributed towards the market growth. Additionally, rapid urbanization is expected to propel the demand for live animals over the forecast period. The fast adoption of artificial insemination particularly in sheep, cattle, goats, and pigs, drive the market at a substantial rate. Europe holds the second largest market in the global animal genetics industry. The market growth is owing to the increasing number of animal genetic ailments, increasing awareness of animal health, rising incidences of the zoonotic ailments, and increasing awareness about animal health. Asia-Pacific has been anticipated to be the fastest growing market for the global animal genetics industry.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/environment-health-and-safety-market-set-for-rapid-growth-during-2018-2023-2021-01-06

The growth can be attributed to the progress in DNA typing tools, surging livestock population, and the upgradation of genetic testing devices. Furthermore, the increasing veterinary care facilities both at the community level and at the veterinary hospitals are likely to affect the market positively. The Middle East and Africa market represents the least share in the global animal genetics market. The least share is owing to the lack of availability of skilled healthcare professionals and low per capita income. However, the government in this market has been consistent in encouraging the adoption of animal genetic technology in the region.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/oil-gas-storage-market-scope-product-development-economic-growth-and-global-size-analysis-by-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-05

Animal Genetics Market Key Players

The global animal genetics market is led by key players such as Genus (UK), Neogen Corporation (US), EW Group (Germany), URUS (US), CRV Holding B.V. (The Netherland), Groupe Grimaud (France), Zoetis (US), Topigs Norsvin (Netherlands), Envigo (US), Animal Genetics (US), Hendrix Genetics BV (The Netherland), vetGen (US), Alta Genetics (US), and others.

Animal Genetics Industry Insights

Gene editing with the assistance of Crispr-Cas9 technology is largely going to impact the animal genetics market worldwide. Crispr proves to be an efficient tool supporting research. Crispr was initially applied in cells with a nucleus only six years ago. The process takes advantage of the natural immune system of bacteria to make detailed cuts in the target genome. Crispr-Cas9 technology can be used to turning a gene off, dialing it up or down or delete a few letters, giving the plant or animal new functions. The implementation of Crispr in genetic breeding is likely to drive the animal genetics market easily and effectively.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/ai-in-telecommunication-market-analysis-trends-top-manufacturers-share-growth-statistics-opportunities-and-forecast-to-2023-2020-12-30

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/