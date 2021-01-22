Global Time Tracking Software Market Statistics, Development and Growth 2021

Global Time Tracking Software Market – Regional Analysis

North America leads the global for the time tracking software market. The widespread adoption of time tracking software across enterprises led by the increasing workforce in organizations drive the growth of the market. Besides, the early adoption of advanced technologies and innovations in HRM solutions increase the time tracking software market size. Moreover, high R&D investments in developments in cloud technology and high economic growth foster regional market growth.

The Asia Pacific time tracking software market has emerged as a promising market, mainly due to the rising adoption of cloud-based services. Additionally, growing government initiatives to foster digitalization and the increase in Indian economy and business positively impact the market growth. Rapidly increasing awareness about cyber data theft and the benefits offered by the software, such as payroll management, employee monitoring, project management, and others propel the regional market growth.

Europe also holds a sizable share in the global time tracking software market. Factors such as the rising uptake of time tracking software and increasing business in the region create substantial market demand. The UK and Germany are emerging markets in the region, providing impetus to the European time tracking software market. The market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Time Tracking Software Market — Competitive Analysis

Time tracking software market appears highly competitive and fragmented owing to the presence of several notable players. Collaboration, mergers & acquisitions, expansion, and technology launch are common trends of industry players to retain their market position. Market players invest substantially to drive R & D activities and to expand the global footprints.

Major Players

Players active in the time tracking software market are Kronos Incorporated (US), Wrike, Inc. (US), SAP SE (Germany), Zoho Corporation (US), ProActive Software Ltd. (The Netherlands), Clarizen (US), Mavenlink (US), ClickTime (US), Basecamp (US), Workfront, Inc. (US), Time Doctor (US), and ConnectWise, LLC (US), among others.

