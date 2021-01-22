Global Online Grocery Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

Summary – A new market study, “Global Online Grocery Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026”has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
This report focuses on the global Online Grocery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Online Grocery development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Carrefour
Kroger
Tesco
Walmart
Amazon
Target
ALDI
Coles Online
BigBasket
Longo
Schwan Food
FreshDirect
Honestbee
Alibaba
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Packaged Foods
Fresh Foods
Market segment by Application, split into
Personal Shoppers
Business Customers
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Online Grocery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Online Grocery development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Online Grocery are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has b