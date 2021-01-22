Global Electrical Computer-Aided Design (ECAD) Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2020-2026

The Global Electrical Computer-Aided Design (ECAD) Market is expected to reach USD 2860.3 Million by 2024 at a CAGR of 9.22% during the forecast period. Market Research Future (MRFR) in its report envelops segmentations and drivers to provide a better glimpse of the market in the coming years.

Cloud computing is a driving force for the designing field, as it enables designers to access tools and collaborate with their teams over a single platform to make informed decisions during the designing stage. According to a Worldwide CAD Trends 2016 survey conducted by Business Advantage, the use of cloud-based CAD is likely to go up to 29% over the next three to five years. However, the piracy of ECAD software is a major factor limiting the growth of the global electrical computer-aided design (ECAD) market. Increasing use of cloud-based ECAD tools and increasing demand for automation in process industries such as oil & gas and manufacturing are contributing to the growth of the global electrical computer-aided design (ECAD) market.

Competitive Analysis

The key players of the global electrical computer-aided design (ECAD) market are Dassault Systèmes SE (France), EPLAN Software & Service (Germany), Siemens AG (Germany), Autodesk, Inc. (US), Trimble, Inc. (US), Bentley Systems, Inc. (US), Nemetschek SE (Germany), IGE+XAO (France), and ALPI International Software (France), among others.

Segmental Analysis

The global electrical computer-aided design (ECAD) market has been segmented based on component, industry type, application, vertical, and region.

Based on component, the market has been classified as software and services (support, training, and maintenance). The software segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018; the services segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Electrical computer-aided design (ECAD) is a real-time standalone, easy-to-use, multi-user electrical design tool that helps in efficiently defining the electrical interconnections for complex electrical systems. Various organizations provide a range of ECAD support services to provide insights into, and detailed information about the entire ECAD software system. Training service providers offer online training, customized classes, classroom, and on-site training, and one-day training classes to end users. The regular maintenance of ECAD software prevents unwanted downtime and proves critical to maintaining a smooth-running facility. Maintenance services help organizations to support the work efficiency of software on a timely basis.

Based on industry type, the market has been classified as process industry and discrete industry. The discrete industry segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018, with a market value of USD 1,192.7 million; it is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The discrete industry involves the production of whole equipment or parts/components; ECAD is required to create and modify the design of an equipment manufacturing process. Various software providers, such as Autodesk, offer ECAD software solutions and for discrete product manufacturing. The solutions provide 3D model designing, engineering, data management, and process management. The implementation of software in process industry enhances productivity, which saves time and minimizes errors in implementation planning. Different process industries require a different set of ECAD features and capabilities that vary as per the industry requirements. The adoption of ECAD is expected to grow significantly in the process industry during the forecast period.

