Global Open-Ended Funds (OEF) Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2017-2023

This report focuses on the global Open-ended Funds (OEF) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Open-ended Funds (OEF) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America
The key players covered in this study
BlackRock
Vanguard Group
State Street Global
Fidelity Investments
Allianz Group
J.P.Morgan Chase
Bank of New York Mellon
AXA Group
Capital Group
Goldman Sachs Group
Prudential Financial
BNP Panbas
UBS
Deutsche Bank
Amundi
Legal & General Group
Wells Fargo
HSBC Holdings
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Listed Open-ended Funds(LOF)
Contractual Open-ended Funds
Exchange Traded Funds(ETF)
Market segment by Application, split into
Primary and Secondary Markets
Futures and Spot
Pegging Index
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Open-ended Funds (OEF) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Open-ended Funds (OEF) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Open-ended Funds (OEF) are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
