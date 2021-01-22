Next-Generation Data Storage Market Statistics and Research Analysis Released in Latest Industry Report 2020 | Coronavirus-COVID19 Impact Analysis With Top Manufacturers Analysis: Dell, HPE, NetApp, IBM, Hitachi, etc. | InForGrowth

The latest Next-Generation Data Storage market report estimates the opportunities and current market scenario, providing insights and updates about the corresponding segments involved in the global Next-Generation Data Storage market for the forecast period of 2020-2026. The report provides detailed assessment of key market dynamics and comprehensive information about the structure of the Next-Generation Data Storage industry. This market study contains exclusive insights into how the global Next-Generation Data Storage market is predicted to grow during the forecast period.

Next-Generation Data Storage market size and corresponding revenue forecasts carried out in terms of US$. It also offers actionable insights based on the future trends in the Next-Generation Data Storage market.

The study is relevant for manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and investors in the Next-Generation Data Storage market.

Next-Generation Data Storage Market 2020-2026: Segmentation

The Next-Generation Data Storage market report covers major market players like

Dell

HPE

NetApp

IBM

Hitachi

Toshiba

Pure Storage

Nutanix

Tintri

Simplivity

Scality

Next-Generation Data Storage Market is segmented as below: By Product Type:

File Storage

Object Storage

Block Storage Breakup by Application:



Financial Services

Medical Authorities

Education Authorities

Retail

Manufacturing

IT

Energy