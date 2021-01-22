Global Shipping and Logistics Market 2020 Analysis by Latest COVID19/CORONA Virus Impact with Market Positioning of Key Vendors: Deutsche Post DHL Group, Kuehne + Nagel, DSV, C.H. Robinson, Rhenus, etc. | InForGrowth

The report titled Shipping and Logistics Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in-depth analysis of the Shipping and Logistics market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Shipping and Logistics industry. Growth of the overall Shipping and Logistics market has also been forecasted for the period 2018-2022, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

Shipping and Logistics Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Shipping and Logistics industry.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Shipping and Logistics market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The research report segments the market from a relevancy perspective into the below segments and sub-segments with the quantitative analysis done from 2017 to 2025 considering 2019 as the base year for the research. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each respective segment and sub-segment is calculated for the forecast period from 2019 to 2025 to provide a reference for growth potential.

Shipping and Logistics market segmented on the basis of Product Type:

Freight and Shipping

Materials Handling

General Logistics

Express Shipping

Warehouse and Storage

Internet Purchasing Shipping and Logistics market segmented on the basis of Application:

Manufacturing Industry

Consumer Goods Industry

Automotive Industry

Food and Beverages Industry

Others (Pharmaceutical

Chemical

and Retail Industries) The major players profiled in this report include:

Deutsche Post DHL Group

Kuehne + Nagel

DSV

C.H. Robinson

Rhenus

Agility

Allcargo Logistics

APL Logistics

DB Schenker

BDP International

CEVA Logistics

Damco

Expeditors

FedEx Supply Chain

Gati

Hitachi Transport System

Hub Group

Hyundai Glovis

Imperial Logistics

J.B. Hunt

Kerry Logistics

Logwin

Menlo Worldwide Logistics

Mitsubishi Logistics

NFI

Nippon Express

Panalpina

Ryder

Sankyu