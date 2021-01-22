Global Pumps and Motors Market (2020-2026) | Latest COVID19 Impact Analysis | Know About Brand Players: Emerson, Sulzer Ltd., Kirloskar Brothers Limited, Halliburton, Cat Pumps, etc. | InForGrowth

Pumps and Motors Market Research Report is a Proficient and In-Depth Study on the Existing State of Pumps and Motors Industry. This Report Focuses on the Major Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Threats for Key Players. It also Provides Granular Analysis of Market Share, Segmentation, Revenue Forecasts and Regional Analysis till 2022.

The Pumps and Motors market report covers major market players like

Emerson

Sulzer Ltd.

Kirloskar Brothers Limited

Halliburton

Cat Pumps

Sehwa Tech

Inc.

Yamada Corporation

Fuji Electric Co.

Ltd.

Nanjing High Speed & Accurate Gear Group Co.

Ltd

Crompton Greaves Limited

ETEC

Grundfos

LD

Vossche

Sapma

AR North America

Inc

Ebara Fluid Handling

IMO Pumps

Iwaki America

LEWA-Nikkiso America LMI Milton Roy

Milton Roy

Moyno Netzsch

Price®PumpCompany

Seepex

Vaughan

Warren Pumps Zenith Pumps

Pumps and Motors Market is segmented as below: By Product Type:

Submersible pumps

Diaphragm pumps

High pressure pumps

Intelligent Pumps

Cryogenic pumps

Gear Motors

Motor Control Center

Motor Soft Starters

Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors

AC Drives Breakup by Application:



Oil and Gas

Waste Water Treatment

Industrial

Medical

Pharmaceutical

Mining

Chemical