Latest Update 2020: Industrial Tourism Market by COVID19 Impact Analysis And Top Manufacturers: Expedia Group, Priceline Group, China Travel, China CYTS Tours Holding, American Express Global Business Travel, etc. | InForGrowth

Market segmentation based on the Key Players, Types & Applications.

Industrial Tourism Market on the basis of Product Type:

Industrial heritage tourism

Visits to companies which open their doors to visitors to highlight their production methods

Scientific tourism Industrial Tourism Market on the basis of Applications:

Below 20 Years

20-30 Years

30-40 Years

40-50 Years

Above 50 Years Top Key Players in Industrial Tourism market:

Expedia Group

Priceline Group

China Travel

China CYTS Tours Holding

American Express Global Business Travel

Carlson Wagonlit Travel

BCD Travel

HRG North America

Travel Leaders Group

Fareportal/Travelong

AAA Travel

Corporate Travel Management

Travel and Transport

Altour

Direct Travel

World Travel Inc.

Omega World Travel

Frosch

JTB Americas Group