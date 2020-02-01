Global Geotourism Market (2020-2026) | Latest COVID19 Impact Analysis | Know About Brand Players: Expedia Group, Priceline Group, China Travel, China CYTS Tours Holding, American Express Global Business Travel, etc. | InForGrowth

The report titled “Geotourism Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in depth analysis of the Geotourism market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Geotourism industry. Growth of the overall Geotourism market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

Geotourism Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Geotourism industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Geotourism market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The major players profiled in this report include

Expedia Group

Priceline Group

China Travel

China CYTS Tours Holding

American Express Global Business Travel

Carlson Wagonlit Travel

BCD Travel

HRG North America

Travel Leaders Group

Fareportal/Travelong

AAA Travel

Corporate Travel Management

Travel and Transport

Altour

Direct Travel

World Travel Inc.

Omega World Travel

Frosch

JTB Americas Group

Ovation Travel Group

World Travel Holdings

Mountain Travel Sobek

TUI AG

Natural Habitat Adventures

Abercrombie & Kent Group

InnerAsia Travel Group

Butterfield & Robinson

ATG Travel. Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below: Based on Product Type Geotourism market is segmented into

Very Motivated

Partially Motivated

Accessory

Accidental

Not Motivated Based on Application Geotourism market is segmented into

Below 30 Years

30-40 Years

40-50 Years