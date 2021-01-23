Global Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

Summary – A new market study, “ Global Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market Research Report 2019”has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

The global Artificial Intelligence in Transportation market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Artificial Intelligence in Transportation volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Artificial Intelligence in Transportation market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Continental

Magna

Bosch

Valeo

ZF

Scania

Paccar

Volvo

Daimler

Nvidia

Alphabet

Intel

Microsoft

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

by Offering

Hardware

Software

by Process

Data Mining

Image Recognition

Signal Recognition

Segment by Application

Semi & Full-Autonomous

HMI

Platooning

