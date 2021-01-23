Residential Metal Roofing Market 2020-2026 | Comprehensive Study COVID19 Impact Analysis | Worldwide Key Players: NCI Building Systems, Kingspan Group, BlueScope Steel Limited, CertainTeed Roofing, Fletcher Building, etc. | InForGrowth

The report titled Residential Metal Roofing Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in-depth analysis of the Residential Metal Roofing market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Residential Metal Roofing industry. Growth of the overall Residential Metal Roofing market has also been forecasted for the period 2018-2022, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

Residential Metal Roofing Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Residential Metal Roofing industry.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Residential Metal Roofing market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The research report segments the market from a relevancy perspective into the below segments and sub-segments with the quantitative analysis done from 2017 to 2025 considering 2019 as the base year for the research. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each respective segment and sub-segment is calculated for the forecast period from 2019 to 2025 to provide a reference for growth potential.

Residential Metal Roofing market segmented on the basis of Product Type:

Steel Roofing

Aluminum Roofing

Copper Roofing

Others Residential Metal Roofing market segmented on the basis of Application:

New Installation

Renovation The major players profiled in this report include:

NCI Building Systems

Kingspan Group

BlueScope Steel Limited

CertainTeed Roofing

Fletcher Building

Headwaters Inc

Nucor Building Systems

Tata Steel Europe

The OmniMax International

Inc

Metal Sales Manufacturing Corporation

McElroy Metal

Inc.

Safal Group

Carlisle SynTec Systems

Isopan S.p.A.

Firestone Building Products

Drexel Metals Inc.

Bilka

Interlock Roofing

ATAS International

Inc.

Pruszynski Ltd

Future Roof

Inc.

Chief Industries

Wella

Jinhu Color Aluminum Group

Reed’s Metals

Inc.

Ideal Roofing Co. Ltd

EDCO

Balex Metal Sp

Hangzhou Tianjing Building materials company