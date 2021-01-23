Report Ocean has added research publication document on Global Wi-Fi Chipset Market breaking major business segments and highlighting wider level geographies to get deep dive analysis on market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Wi-Fi Chipset market.

Global Wi-Fi Chipset Market Research Report: By Type (Mobile Wi-Fi, Industrial Wi-Fi and others), Fabrication Technology (FinFET, FDSOI CMOS, Silicon On Insulator (SOI) and Sige), Die Size (28nm, 20nm, 14nm, 10nm and others), Application (Smartphone, Tablets PC and others) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America) – Forecast till 2025

Market analysis

Generally, a wireless chipset is a hardware component or a system-on-chip (SoC) that allows a device to communicate with another wireless device. Hardware components such as external wireless local area network (WLAN) cards or WLAN adapters make vast use of wireless (Wi-Fi) chipset. The Global Wi-Fi Chipset Market is expected to register a 6.02% CAGR, reaching considerable growth during the forecast period. The Wi-Fi chipset is used in several applications such as smartphones, personal computers, and laptops. The Wi-Fi chipset is often available in three operating bands-single, dual, and tri bands. The market was valued at USD 18,153.6 Million in 2018; it is expected to reach USD 27,183.7 Million by 2025. North America accounted for the largest market value of USD 6,833.8 Million in 2018; the market is probable to register a CAGR of 5.65% during the forecast period Developments in computer-aided systems, wearable technology, the Internet of Things (IoT), computerization technologies are some of the major factors fueling the growth of the global Wi-Fi chipset market.

Market segmentation

The Global Wi-Fi Chipset Market is segmented based by type, Fabrication Technology, By Die Size, By Application and region respectively. By Typeit is given by Mobile Wi-Fi, Industrial Wi-Fi, and Others. By Fabrication Technology it is given by FinFET, Fdsoi Cmos, Silicon on Insulator (SOI) and Sige, by By Die Size: 28nm, 20nm, 14nm, 10nm, and Others, By Application: Smartphone, Tablets, PC, and Others and By Region: North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America. In July 2018, In contract with Pioneer Corporation, a leading provider of digital products, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation provided Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Combo Solution for in-vehicle infotainment systems. The AVH-W8400NEX receiver of Pioneer used the CYW89359 combo solution provided by Cypres. In July 2019, MediaTek Inc. launched two new gaming-grade system-on-chip, Helio G90, and G90T. These chips can detect the degrading quality of Wi-Fi and automatically switch to an LTE connection. In December 2018, Intel Corporation launched a B365 chipset made using the 22 nm fabrication process. It supports hardware RAID for PCIe and SATA storage devices.

Regional analysis

Geographically the Global Wi-Fi Chipset Market is split in regions like North & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle east and Africa and Rest of the world. North America region is projected to dominate the Wi-Fi chipset market during the forecast period due to an already established infrastructure and increasing ownership of Wi-Fi-enabled smartphones and tablets in this region. Chipsets are designed to work with a specialized family of microprocessors. These components control broadcasts between the laptop and an external device. In this swiftly evolving environment, the growing demand for high-power electronic products and ever-increasing integration of Wi-Fi into homes and enterprises are contributing to the growth of the electronic industry resulting in a growth of the Wi-Fi chipset market. The study also indicates that the manufacturing and automotive industries would expect a considerable increase in Wi-Fi chipsets due to rising demand for shrinking and computerization. The recent news tells us that Qualcomm’s new 205 chipsets will bring Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1, LTE to feature phones. Qualcomm has recognized a potential that can be tapped in phones using power chipsets.

Major players

The proposed spectators in the Global Wi-Fi Chipset Market are manufacturers, Retailers, distributors, wholesalers, Investors and trade experts, Governments, associations, industrial bodies, etc. The major companies functioning in the Global Wi-Fi Chipset Market are concentrating on firming their global ways by entering into untouched markets. The projected onlookers in the Global Wi-Fi Chipset Market are companies like Qualcomm Technologies Inc. (US), Mediatek Inc. (Taiwan), Intel Corporation (US), STMicroelectronics NV (Switzerland), Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (US), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (Taiwan), Global Foundries (US), Broadcom Inc (US), Marvell Technology Group Ltd (Bermuda), On Semiconductor (Quantenna Communications Inc) (US), Peraso Technologies, Inc. (Canada), Texas Instruments Inc. (US), Samsung Electronics Co Ltd. (South Korea) and United Microelectronics Corporation (Taian).

