Global Silicon Photonics Market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 20.71%

Global Silicon Photonics Market Research Report: By Product (Transceivers, Active Optical Cable, Optical Multiplexers, Variable Optical Attenuators, Optical Engines and others), By Component (Laser, Photodetector, Modulator, Micro-Optics (Micro Lens, Micromirror, Light Diffuser, Beam Shapers and others) and Passive Optic Components (Silicon Lens (Hemispherical, Plano-Convex and others), Optical Receptacles, AWG Terminals, Optical Isolators, Mux/Demux Modules, Micro-Optical Filters)), By End Users ( Consumer Electronics, IT & Telecommunication, Commercial, Military And Defense, Healthcare and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and the Middle East & Africa) – Forecast till 2024

Market Analysis

Silicon Photonics Market is expected to register a 22.93% CAGR, exhibiting substantial growth during the forecast period. The market was valued at USD 742.48 Million in the year 2018; it is expected to reach USD 2,518.59 Million by 2024. North America is responsible for the major market value of USD 272.69 million in the year 2018; the market is projected to register a CAGR of 20.71% during the forecast period. Silicon photonics is a bourgeoning technology wherein data is transmitted using light rays between different computer chips. Light has a property of carrying more volumes of data in less time than conventional copper electrical conductors. To more cope with the limiting issue of copper in network and storage area networks (SANs), optical fibers are used in silicon photonics to carry fast interconnections between data centers. Silicon photonics is carried out using semiconductor fabrication techniques. The use of photonics in semiconductor industry enables low-cost, high-volume assembly and can support 100 gigabits per second transmission on chips. Silicon photonics are composed of nanophotonic components such as ring resonators and filters.

Market Segmentation

Silicon Photonics Market has been segmented by product, by component, by end users and by region. Based on product the market has been segmented into Transceivers, Active Optical Cable, Optical Multiplexers, Variable Optical Attenuators, Optical Engines, and Others. Based on Component the market has been segmented into Laser, Photodetector, Modulator, Micro-Optics (Micro Lens, Micromirror, Light Diffuser, Beam Shapers, and Others) and Passive Optic Components (Silicon Lens (Hemispherical, Plano-Convex, and Others), Optical Receptacles, AWG Terminals, Optical Isolators, Mux/Demux Modules, and Micro-Optical Filters)). By end users the market has been segmented Consumer Electronics, IT & Telecommunication, Commercial, Military and Defense, Healthcare, and Others. Based on region the market ahs been divided into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa. Silicon photonics is an assimilation of photonics and electronics on the silicon platform; it boosts the capabilities of microprocessors and enables them to run at much lower power. Silicon photonics comprises next-generation communication systems and data interconnect technology as it provides photonics for high data densities and transmission over long distances. Multiple companies are to accelerate development and commercialization of silicon photonics products for renewal of the electronics industry. Silicon photonics is one of the most efficient solutions for low-cost, sensitive, and specific measurements to measure health status without impeding complexity, cost, and size of instrumentation required to gain that data. The adoption of data centers and advancement in communication technology is expanding rapidly across the globe with the greatest challenge of solving the problem of faster data transmission, cost-effectiveness, and reliable protocols. The use of copper-based networking is replaced by optical fiber communication, while the communication between the storage chips and processors is accelerated by the use of silicon photonics. Silicon photonics includes use of laser and silicon together, producing high bandwidth.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the Global Silicon Photonics Market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is anticipated to dominate the global silicon photonics market during the forecast period due to the developments in the isolated surgeries, and remote consultation in medical and healthcare industries.

Major Players

Infinera Corporation (US), Intel Corporation (US), IBM Corporation(US), Mellanox Technologies Ltd (Israel), Hamamatsu Photonics K.K (Japan), STMicroelectronics NV (Switzerland), Finisar IPG Photonics Corporation (US), NKT Photonics (Denmark), SICOYA (Germany), AIO Core Co. Ltd (Japan), and DAS Photonics (Spain), Cisco Systems Inc. (US), Corporation (US) and FLIR Systems (US) are some of the major players of the Global Silicon Photonics Market.

