Global Door intercom Market Report | Legrand SA, Shenzhen Soben, Honeywell International, Inc.

Global Door intercom Market Research Report: by Product (Ordinal Intercom System and Wi-Fi Intercom System), By Application (Apartments, Houses, Hotel, Office and Others) by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Central & South America) – Forecast till 2025

Market Analysis

The Global Door Intercom Market is expected to register a 7.92% CAGR, exhibiting significant growth during the forecast period. The market was valued at USD 2,155.4 Million in the year 2018; it is expected to reach USD 3,663.6 Million by the year 2025. Asia-Pacific is responsible for the largest market value of USD 938.9 Million in the year 2018; the market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 9.63% during the forecast period. Door intercom systems or door phone is a stand-alone voice communications system that is used within a building or small collection of buildings, functioning independently of the public telephone network. These systems usually include a camera installed outside the door. Video intercom equipment is widely installed as audio visual communication systems at the entry-exit points of offices, societies, and commercial buildings, among others. These devices transmit the audio and visual information by using loudspeakers, camera and other components to enable the communication between the visitor and user. Fast urbanization in different economies coupled with elevated building automation is driving the adoption of door intercom systems for residential and commercial applications.

Market Segmentation

Based on product, the market has been classified as ordinal intercom system and Wi-Fi intercom system. The ordinal intercom system segment accounted for the largest market share in the year 2018, with a market value of USD 1,111.50 Million. The Wi-Fi intercom system segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Ordinal intercom systems are the most common type of door intercom systems and are usually built by professionals during the construction phase. This type of intercom system is usually hidden inside the walls of a house and a bit expensive in comparison to other types of intercom systems. Wi-Fi intercom systems use different types of radio frequencies to send intercom signals within the property. Wi-Fi intercom systems are less costly as compared to ordinal intercom systems. These devices do not require any installation. In most cases, Wi-Fi intercom systems are battery-powered, and these batteries can last for a long time. Some intercom systems send out notifications when the battery needs to be replaced. Also, some indoor or outdoor wireless intercom systems are equipped with portable receivers. These devices can be accessed by various locations according to the user’s convenience. Nowadays, door intercoms have become an integral part of security measures for both security and convenience purposes. Door intercom systems enable individuals to enhance the security of homes as well as helps prevent unwanted or unwelcome visitors. Door intercoms have wide application in apartments, houses, hotels, offices, hospitals, schools, and airports among others

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global door intercom market, by region, has been bifurcated into different regions like Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America. Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global door intercom market during the forecast period.

Major Players

COMMAX (South Korea), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd (South Korea), Legrand SA (France), Shenzhen Soben (China), Honeywell International, Inc. (US), Kocom Co., Ltd (South Korea), Schneider Electric SE (France), Aiphone Corporation (Japan), Guangdong Anjubao Digital Technology Co., Ltd (China), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Fujian Aurine Technology Co., Ltd (China), Dahua Technology Co., Ltd (China), ABB Group (Switzerland), Fermax (Spain), TCS AG (Germany) are some of the major players of the Global Door Intercom Market.

