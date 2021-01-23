Report Ocean has added research publication document on Global Test and Measurement Equipment Market breaking major business segments and highlighting wider level geographies to get deep dive analysis on market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Global Test and Measurement Equipment Market.

Global Test and Measurement Equipment Market Research Report: by Product (General Purpose Test Equipment(Oscilloscope, Signal Generator, Analyzers, Meters, Thermal Imagers, Bit Error Ratio Testers (BERT), Others), Wireless Test Equipment (Logic Analyzers, Spectrum Analyzers, Network Analyzers, Network Simulators), Semiconductor Test Equipment, RF Test Chambers), by Component (Connectors, Cables Assemblies, Value Added Accessories), By Services (Professional Services (Integration Service, Repair/Support & Maintenance Service, Consulting Services), Managed Service), By Application (Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare & Medical Equipment, Telecommunication, Electronics & Semiconductor, Industrial & Manufacturing, Automotive), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America) – Forecast till 2025

Market Analysis

The Global Test and Measurement Equipment Market is expected to grow at 4.85% CAGR, witnessing significant growth during the forecast period. The market was valued at USD 25,120.0 Million in the year 2018; it is expected to attain USD 34,586.38 Million by the year 2025. Test equipment generates signals and captures the responses from the various devices in the testing phase to ensure proper operation and identification of faults with the help of digital multimeters, oscilloscopes, and signal generators among others. The devices used for the measurement of specific physical quantities are known as measurement equipment. This equipment is used in different industrial applications to measure length, weight, pressure, current, voltage, and temperature. Measuring instruments have been categorized as analog and digital. Analog equipment measures the magnitude of the quantity with the help of the movement of the pointer. North America responsible for the major market value of USD 7,815.5 Million in the year 2018; the market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.34% during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

Global Test and Measurement Equipment Market has been segmented by product, by component, by service, by application and by region. Based on Product the market has been segmented into General Purpose Test Equipment(Oscilloscope, Signal Generator, Analyzers, Meters, Thermal Imagers, Bit Error Ratio Testers (BERT), Others), Wireless Test Equipment (Logic Analyzers, Spectrum Analyzers, Network Analyzers, Network Simulators), Semiconductor Test Equipment, RF Test Chambers. BERT is a signal quality as well as quantity measurement of digital communication and measures data integrity. Based on component the market has been segmented into Connectors, Cables Assemblies, Value Added Accessories. Based on services the market has been segmented into Professional Services (Integration Service, Repair/Support & Maintenance Service, Consulting Services), Managed Service. Based on application the market has been segmented into Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare & Medical Equipment, Telecommunication, Electronics & Semiconductor, Industrial & Manufacturing, Automotive and based on region the market has been segmented into different regions like North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. . The general-purpose test equipment segment accounted for the larger market share in the year 2018, with a market value of USD 9,500.4 million during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the Global Test and Measurement Equipment Market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America is projected to dominate the test and measurement equipment market during the forecast period due to the growing development in the IT and telecom industry.

Major Players

The Key Players of Global Test and Measurement Equipment Market are National Instruments (US), Keysight Technologies (US), Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (US), ROHDE&SCHWARZ (Germany), VIAVI Solutions Inc (US), Anritsu Corporation (Japan), IKM Instrutek AS (Norway), EXFO INC (Canada), Yokogawa Electric (Japan), Spirent Communications PLC (US), ADVANTEST Corporation (Japan), Fortive Corporation (US), and Spectris PLC (UK) among others.

