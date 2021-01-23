Global Indoor Farming Robots Market Forecast till 2025

Report Ocean has added research publication document on Global Indoor Farming Robots Market breaking major business segments and highlighting wider level geographies to get deep dive analysis on market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Indoor Farming Robots market.

Global Indoor Farming Robots Market Research Report: by Type (Robot Gripper, Cutting Robot, Robotic Fodder, Material Handling Robot, Incubators, Monitoring Drones, Others), by Automation (Semi-Autonomous, Fully Autonomous), By Application (Fruits & Vegetables, Floriculture), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the Wolrd) – Forecast till 2025

Market Analysis

Global Indoor Farming Robots Market is expected to grow at 22.53% CAGR, witnessing substantial growth during the forecast period. The market was valued at USD 89.7 Million in the year 2018; it is expected to attain USD 358.5 Million by the year 2025. Indoor farming robots are used for tasks such as harvesting, seeding, and plant inspection. Indoor farming is a process of growing plants indoors on a large scale.

Indoor farm robots comprise robot arms, mechanical parts, vision cameras, artificial intelligence, and sensing technology to improve the production of crops by reducing the use of arable land. Numerous indoor farm robots are equipped with 3D cameras that scan the module placed in front of it and gather intelligence in order to continue to perform specific operations. Europe represented a leading market value of USD 33.1 Million in the year 2018; the market is expected to register a CAGR of 21.43% during the forecast period. Based on type, the market has been classified as robot gripper, cutting robot, robotic fodder, material handling robot, incubators, monitoring drones, and others. The robot gripper segment responsible for the larger market share in the year 2018, with a market value of USD 23.4 Million during the forecast period.

The material handling robot segment is the second-largest segment. Robot gripper is a part of a robot that allows the holding, tightening, handling, and releasing an object, functioning similar to a human hand. A cutting robot is an automated machine that is used for removing or cutting material from a workpiece. Robotic fodder is used in making fodder indoors without soil, fertilizer, or sunlight. Material handling robotics are used to transport objects. An incubator is a system where farmers or growers create an environment as per the requirements of plants. Growing population and limited availability of arable land, shortage of farm labor, and increasing demand for organic food across the globe are factors anticipated to drive the indoor farming robots’ market during the forecast period. However, the high cost of indoor farming robots and lack of regulatory uniformity are expected to challenge the market growth during the forecast period. Further, servitization of ag robots is expected to give increase to a number of opportunities in the global indoor farming robots market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

Global Indoor Farming Robots Market has been segmented by type, by automation, by application and by region. Based on type the market has been segmented into Robot Gripper, Cutting Robot, Robotic Fodder, Material Handling Robot, Incubators, Monitoring Drones, and Others. Based on Automation the market has been segmented into Semi-Autonomous and Fully Autonomous. By Application the market has been segmented into Fruits & Vegetables and Floriculture. Based on region the market has been segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World.

Regional Analysis

Geographically the Global Indoor Farming Robots Market has been bifurcated into Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe and the rest of the world. Europe is projected to dominate the indoor farming robots market during the forecast period due to limited arable land with increased demand for freshly grown food.

Major Players

Iron-Ox(US), OnRobot(Denmark), Visser Horti Systems BV(Netherlands), FodderWorks(US), Harvest Automation(US), Root AI(US), Javo(Netherlands), FarmBot Inc.(US), and Metomotion(Israel) are some of the Key Players of Global Indoor Farming Robots Market.

