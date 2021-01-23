Report Ocean has added research publication document on Global Digital Healthcare Market breaking major business segments and highlighting wider level geographies to get deep dive analysis on market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Digital Healthcare market.

Global Digital Healthcare Market: Information by Technology (Digital Health Systems, Telehealthcare, mHealth, and Healthcare Analytics), by Application (Cardiology, Diabetes, Neurology, Sleep Apnea, Oncology, and others), By Delivery Mode (On-Premise and Cloud-Based), by Components (Software, Services, and Hardware), By End User (Healthcare Providers, Healthcare Payers, Pharmaceutical Companies and others) and by Region (Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa) – Forecast till 2025.

Market analysis

Generally, the high adoption rate of EHRS and EMRS. In recent years, the application of IT in the medical sector has resulted in a parallel adoption of EHR and EMR. EHRs and EMRs improve the quality of care in medical services. The terms EHR and EMR can be interchangeably used but are special in format. According to the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC), Digital Healthcare Market is expected to register a CAGR of 26.30% to reach USD 3,28,887.8 million by 2025. Digital Healthcare manages based on healthcare big data, electronic health record (EHR) and electronic medical record (EMR), and others. Digital healthcare simplifies the smooth operation of healthcare-related processes. EMRs are digital versions of paper charts in a clinician’s office. They typically contain the medical and treatment history of the patients. On the other hand, EHRs are primarily designed to collect and compile information. EHRs can be used to share information between healthcare providers, laboratories, specialists, etc.

Market segmentation

The Global Digital Healthcare Market is segmented based on material Technology, Application, Delivery Mode, Components and End Use respectively. The market, based on technology, has been bifurcated into digital health systems, telehealthcare, mhealth, and healthcare analytics. The digital health systems are further sub-segmented into EHR/EMR and e-advising systems. Telehealthcare is further segmented into activity monitoring, remote medication management, LTC monitoring, video consultation. mHealth is further segmented into wearables and mHealth apps. Based on application, the digital healthcare market has been set aside into cardiology, diabetes, neurology, sleep apnea, oncology, and others. Based on elements, the digital healthcare market has been segregated into software, services, and hardware.Based on delivery mode, the digital healthcare market has been isolated into on-premise and cloud based. Wearables are furthermore segmented into glucose meters, neurological monitors, sleep apnea monitors, pulse oximeters, BP monitors, and others. mHealth apps are more segmented into fitness apps and medical apps.

Regional analysis

Major players

The proposed spectators in the Global Digital Healthcare Market are manufacturers, Retailers, distributors, wholesalers, Investors and trade experts, Governments, associations, industrial bodies, etc. The major companies functioning in the Global Digital Healthcare Market are concentrating on firming their global ways by entering into untouched markets. The projected onlookers in the Global Digital Healthcare Market are companies like Allscripts Healthcare, LLC (US), BioTelemetry, Inc. (US), Cerner Corporation (US), Cisco Systems, Inc (US), Koninklijke Philips NV (The Netherlands), McKesson Corporation (US), General Electric Company (US), AT&T Inc.(US), Athenahealth Inc. (US), EClinicalWorks (US), iHealth Lab Inc. (US), Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.(US).

