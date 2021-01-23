COVID-19 Impact on Global Cannabis ERP Software Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2023

This report focuses on the global Cannabis ERP Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cannabis ERP Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America

The key players covered in this study

Leaf Logix

QuantumLeaf

SAP

Viridian Sciences

Silver Leaf

ERPCannabis

ROAR

365 Cannabis

MaxQ Cannabis

WeedWare

SYSPRO

Trellis

DEACOM

OSAS

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On Premises

Cloud-based

Market segment by Application, split into

Large Companies

Small and Medium Sized Companies

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Cannabis ERP Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Cannabis ERP Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cannabis ERP Software are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

