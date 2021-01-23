Supersonic Hand Dryer Market Growth Factors and Professional In-Depth Analysis 2020-2027 | Dyson Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Taishan Jieda Electrical Co. Ltd

To thrive in this rapidly transforming marketplace, today’s businesses call for innovative and superlative solutions. Businesses can accomplish an unmatched insights and expertise of the best market opportunities into their relevant markets with the help of this Supersonic Hand Dryer Market research report. This market report gives clear idea about the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, possible future trends, and market demand and supply scenarios.

The major players covered in the supersonic hand dryer market report are Dyson Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Taishan Jieda Electrical Co. Ltd., Jaquar, American Dryer, Panasonic Corporation, Excel Dryer, Electrostar, Euronics Industries Pvt Ltd, World Dryer Corporation, Bradley Corporation, Saniflow SA, and Bobrick Washroom Equipment, Inc., among other domestic and global players.

Supersonic hand dryer market size is valued at USD 12.78 billion by 2027 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 7.8% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Supersonic hand dryer market report analyses the growth, which is currently being growing due to the escalating demand for useful energy technology.

The increasing demand for hand dryers from various end users such as commercial buildings, hotels and restaurants, shopping complexes, and airports has increased the adoption of hand dryers which has positively influenced the growth of supersonic hand dryer market over the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. The growing awareness among consumers regarding use of energy efficient and smart technology is a key factor driving the growth of the target market. The growing need to reduce wastage of water, increasing awareness regarding use of eco-friendly solutions, rising adoption of energy efficient buildings, rising disposable income along with and the need to lower the operational spending will positively impact the growth of the supersonic hand dryer market. In addition, the increasing need for energy efficiency, rising energy costs and economic benefits are also accelerating the demand of supersonic hand dryer market. Moreover, the upward inclinations of smart infrastructure, rising demand from emerging economies as well as the increase in the number of restaurants, hotels, and fast food chains across the world are boosting various lucrative opportunities for the supersonic hand dryer market in the above mentioned forecast period.

However, the high cost of initial installation of these devices when compared to paper towels will obstruct the growth of the supersonic hand dryer market in the above mentioned forecast period, whereas the noise pollution created by operation of these devices can pose a challenge to the supersonic hand dryer market growth.

By Product Type (Hot Air Hand Dryer, Jet Air Hand Dryer),

Mode of Operation (Push Button Hand Dryer, Fully Automatic Hand Dryer),

Mounting Technique (Surface Mounted, Wall Mounted),

End User (Hotels and Restaurants, Railway Stations and Airports, Hospitals, Commercial Buildings, Shopping Complexes, Others)

The countries covered in the supersonic hand dryer market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Europe is leading the supersonic hand dryer market due to the high demand is contributed owing to growing environmental awareness and increasing development of eco-friendly hand dryers in the region. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow over the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 because of the developing infrastructure, technological advancements and better living standards in this particular region.

