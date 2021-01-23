Licensed Football Merchandise Market Insight Growth Analysis On Volume, Revenue And Forecast To 2021-2028 | VF Corporation, Nike, Inc., adidas AG, PUMA SE

To thrive in this rapidly transforming marketplace, today’s businesses call for innovative and superlative solutions. Businesses can accomplish an unmatched insights and expertise of the best market opportunities into their relevant markets with the help of this Licensed Football Merchandise Market research report. This market report gives clear idea about the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, possible future trends, and market demand and supply scenarios.

The major players covered in the licensed football merchandise market report are VF Corporation, Nike, Inc., adidas AG, PUMA SE, Sports Direct International plc, Hanesbrands Inc., Under Armour, Inc., Quiksilver, Inc., Fanatics, Rawlings Sporting Goods, Li Ning (China) Sporting Goods Co., Ltd., EVERLAST WORLDWIDE, INC., RDX Inc., Knights Apparel, Inc, DICK’S Sporting Goods, Combat Sports International, Revgear, and RingsideInc among other domestic and global players

Licensed football merchandise market will grow at a rate of 6.56% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Licensed football merchandise market report analyses the growth, which is currently being growing due to rising popularity of sports leagues due to the global broadcasting by sports channels, online streaming, and mobile streaming.

Licensed sports merchandise is a type of apparel and other products that is related to sports clubs or sportspersons, manufactured and sold in retail, by licensed sports goods manufacturers or retailers, for promoting the brands. The licensed companies have to pay a certain percentage of royalty to the sports entities for the merchandise which is sold under the license using copyrighted logos and other branding properties. The sporting goods manufacturers produce an exclusive range of products for each sporting season, special gears for championship finals, retro sports gears to commemorate special sporting occasions and to celebrate championship victories.

Rising interest in sporting activities among people is a vital factor responsible for the upliftment of the market growth, also increasing participation in sports, rising demand for sports apparel of major sports teams and sports persons with imprints of logos, personal names and numbers, rising expansion of sports apparel stores by licensed sports apparel manufacturers and retailers that sell exclusive merchandise goods, rising interest of young population towards numerous international and national leagues and their inclination towards merchandise, rising quality of the relationship between people and a sports team, increasing living standards and strong purchasing power of the consumer and rising innovation and development activities to produce more attractive and stylish sports apparel and sports accessories are some of the prime factors among others driving the tote bags market. Moreover, due to the huge fan following for major sporting leagues and events in developing countries because of television exposure and rising technological advancements in the production techniques and modernization in the products offered in the market will further create new opportunities for licensed football merchandise market in the forecast period mentioned above.

However, the rising availability of fake sports merchandise products and a higher price for merchandise will obstruct the market growth, while the increasing availability of substitutes will further challenge the growth of licensed football merchandise market in the forecast period mentioned above.

By Product (Apparel and Footwear, Accessories, Others),

Distribution Channel (E-Commerce or Online Stores, Offline Stores, Department Stores, Specialty Stores, Others)

The countries covered in the licensed football merchandise market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the licensed football merchandise market due to rapidly growing sports market and rising demand for sports apparel of major sports teams and sports persons with imprints of logos in this region. Europe is the second largest region in terms of growth in licensed football merchandise market due to rising popularity of university and college level sports team and sports leagues in this region.

