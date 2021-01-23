Non-Dairy Beverages Market Research, Size, Growth And Trends 2021 to 2028: Thurella AG, GOOD KARMA FOODS, INC., Health-Ade Kombucha

To thrive in this rapidly transforming marketplace, today’s businesses call for innovative and superlative solutions. Businesses can accomplish an unmatched insights and expertise of the best market opportunities into their relevant markets with the help of this Non-Dairy Beverages Market research report. This market report gives clear idea about the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, possible future trends, and market demand and supply scenarios.

The major players covered in the non-dairy beverages market report are Thurella AG, GOOD KARMA FOODS, INC., Health-Ade Kombucha., Millennium Products Inc, Fentimans, Konings, GT’S LIVING FOODS, Lifeway Foods, Inc., KeVita, Boston Beer Co, Nestlé, Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd, PepsiCo, Beverage Dynamics, Bionade GmbH, Danone, Biosa Inc., DuPont., Chr. Hansen Holding A/S and Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt. Ltd. other domestic and global players.

Non-dairy beverages market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to grow at a CAGR of 12.00% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The increasing consumer preference for different flavors drives the non-dairy beverages market.

Fermentation is a type of an age-old form of food bio-preservation, that also improves the nutritional content of foods. Non-dairy beverages are those type of beverages which are made from cereals and are particularly popular in the tropical regions. The natural microbial components are generally used to ferment grains such as maize, wheat, oats, barely, millet, and rye which are further mashed, heated, or filtered. These beverages include togwa, boza, kvass, amazake, pozol, kombucha, among others.

Increasing disposable income among consumers is a vital factor escalating the market growth, also increasing outlets for beverages, rising efficient distribution channels, growing population, rising health consciousness among consumers due to rising prevalence of obesity, rising focus of consumers on functional food and beverages which are low in calories and deliver nutrition to improve healthcare, high added value and functional properties of these beverages, rising demand for natural or organic food, Rising economic prosperity and greater inclination towards social drinking, rising preferring of the fermented organic herbal tea over traditional tea and increasing levels of lactose intolerance worldwide are the major factors among others driving the non-dairy beverages market briskly. Moreover, rising research and development activities, some prominent market players are focusing on new product launches with new flavor and taste, collaborations and mergers, and acquisitions to expand their global presence and increasing modernization in the new products offered in the market will further create new opportunities for the non-dairy beverages market in the forecast period of 2021- 2028.

However, increased sugar content which may cause health hazards such as high blood sugar and diabetes among others are the major factors among others acting as restraints, and will further challenge the non-dairy beverages market in the forecast period.

Conducts Overall NON-DAIRY BEVERAGES Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of –

By Source (Fruits, Vegetables, Cereals and Others),

Type (Dairy Free Drinkable Yogurts, Fermented Soft Drinks, Fermented Juices, and Non-Dairy Kefir),

Distribution Channel (Online Retail, Supermarket/Hypermarket, Specialty Stores, Departmental Stores and Others)

The countries covered in non-dairy beverages market are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa(MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Asia-Pacific dominates the non-dairy beverages market due to increased consumption of fermented soft drinks in China and other Asian countries. North America and Europe are the expected regions in terms of growth in non-dairy beverages market due to rising concern of individuals regarding health and healthy lifestyle in this region.

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the global Non-Dairy Beverages market

