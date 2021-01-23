Ice Skates Market May see a Big Move | Major Giants Mylec, Warrior, GRAF

Ice skates are boots with blades attached to their soles. These are manufactured from ox, deers and horse bones. Ice skates market has high growth prospects due to the evolution of sports of ice skating domestically and internationally. Additionally, the availability of ice skating at shopping malls and E-commerce platforms is steering the market growth. Factors such as increasing demand for touring and recreational skates coupled with rising consumer spending on sporting activities that will provide a positive scope for the product penetration during the forecasted timeframe. The major companies are adding more innovative techniques and technology in Asia-Pacific countries as these countries are focused on the fastest-growing verticals for the skating arenas.

The current market players are adopting various strategies, such as strategic alliances, to expand their regional footprint in growing economies. Key players operating in the Global Ice Skates market include: CCM (Canada), BAUER Hockey, LLC. (United States), STX (United States), Mylec (United States), Easton Hockey (United States), GRAF (United Kingdom), Warrior (United States) and Eagle Hockey (Canada)

Latest released the research study on Global Ice Skates Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Ice Skates Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Ice Skates Market. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share.

Ice Skates Market Segmentation and Market Data Breakdown:

by Type (Figure Skates, Hockey Skates, Bandy Skates, Racing Skates, Touring Skates, Recreational Skates, Double Runner), Application (Indoor, Outdoor), End Users (Men’s, Women’s, Children’s), Distribution Channels (Sporting goods retailers, Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, Department stores, E-commerce)



Market Drivers

Increasing Demand for Sports and Recreational Games

Rising Demand Due to Health Benefits Such as Weight Loss

Market Trend

Increasing demand for ice skates from the sportsperson driving the attention of market players. The Significant technology advancements such as spring mechanism increased the speed and prevent customers from injuries are the major driving factor in the market of ice skates. With a rising number of opportunities in the touring activities boost the demand for Ice skates in the Western Region.

Restraints

Risk Associated with Skating Injuries

High Cost associated with Skating equipment

Opportunities

Presence of Large Number of Major and Regional Players

Upsurge Demand for Touring and Leisure Activities

Challenges

Lack of Awareness among customers

Lack of Research and Development in Skating Equipment

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Ice Skates Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Ice Skates market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Ice Skates Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global Ice Skates

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Ice Skates Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Ice Skates market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Global Ice Skates Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Key Questions Addressed in the Report

What is growth rate of Ice Skates market in the next five years?

What region holds the highest market share in the Ice Skates market?

What are the major components in the Ice Skates market?

What is the overall impact of COVID-19 on Ice Skates market?

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.

