Chicory Root Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2020-2027 | COSUCRA., Cargill, Incorporated., BENEO, Sensus B.V., FENCHEM

The major players covered in the chicory root market report are COSUCRA., Cargill, Incorporated., BENEO, Sensus B.V., FENCHEM, Shaanxi Sciphar Natural Products Co., Ltd., Jarrow Formulas, Inc., Delecto Foods Pvt Ltd., The Tierra Group, ciranda, Inc., Wuxi Cima Science Co., Ltd, RK Agroexport Private Limited, Right Future International, Mathura Enterprises, SUBA SEEDS COMPANY SPA, Plus Biologique Private Limited, Golden Coffee Mfg. Co., Pioneer Chicory, Xi’an Green Biotechnique Co., Ltd., Xi’an Gawen Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Shaanxi Undersun Biomedtech Co., Ltd., Hunan MT Health Inc., Baoji Runyu Bio-Technology Co., Ltd., Hefei Reachever Import And Export Limited Company, Shaanxi Fuheng (FH) Biotechnology Co., Ltd., among other domestic and global players

Chicory root market is expected to be growing at a growth rate of 5.50% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. The growing demand of chicory root in the food and beverage industry will act as a driving factor to the growth of the chicory root market.

Chicory plants, also referred as Cichorium intrybus L. was initially found in Europe and Asia and was cultivated by Egyptians thousands of years ago for medicinal use. Hence, since ancient times the roots of the plant are used as a medicine. The dried and roasted chicory root is also used as a substitute for coffee which is also called coffee weed and could work as a cure to curb down caffeine consumption. The product is known for its therapeutic properties as it helps with stress relief and sleeping problems. It is also a good replacement for fat products.

The high demand of chicory roots especially in dairy industry for the formulation of cheese, ice-cream and yogurts owning to its smooth and creamy texture is one of the major key factors driving the chicory root market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. The increase in use of the product in the food and beverages industry and nutritional supplements due to its health advantages and rise in demand from pharmaceutical sector also accelerate the demand of chicory root. Additionally, change in consumer’s preference to healthier lifestyle, increase in rate of urbanization and raise in disposable income of the middle class population influence the chicory root market growth. Furthermore, the rise in demand for energy bars and supplementary food because of health concerns, growing awareness about dietary intake of sugar and fat and healthy food products and clean label gaining popularity extend profitable opportunities to the market players.

On the other hand, some cases of side effects caused by the consumption of chicory roots such as skin rashes and other allergies and miscarriages witnessed due to the consumption of chicory coffee by pregnant females are factors expected to obstruct the market growth. Rise in demand for cold beverages and their consumption is projected to challenge the chicory root market.

Chicory Root Market share (regional, product, application, end-user) both in terms of volume and revenue along with CAGR

Key parameters which are driving this market and restraining its growth

What all challenges manufacturers will face as well as new opportunities and threats faced by them

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by your competitors and leading organizations

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the “Chicory Root Market” and its commercial landscape

In today’s competitive world you need to think one step ahead to pursue your competitors, our research offers reviews about key players, major collaborations, union & acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies to present a better understanding to drive the business in the correct direction.

In conclusion, the Chicory Root Market report is a genuine source for accessing the research data which is projected to exponentially grow your business. The report provides information such as economic scenarios, benefits, limits, trends, market growth rates, and figures. SWOT analysis and Porters Five analysis is also incorporated in the report.

By Product Type (Chicory Root Inulin, Chicory Root Powder),

Distribution Channel (B2B, B2C),

End-Use Industry (Food and Beverages, Pharmaceutical Industry, Nutraceuticals)

The countries covered in the chicory root market report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Europe dominates the chicory root market because of the vast availability and increase in application of chicory root in the food and beverage industry in the region. Asia-Pacific is estimated to display highest growth rate due to the implementation of favorable government policies associated with chicory farming and investment by public and profit organizations.

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Chicory Root market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products

Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales

Chapter 4: Presenting Chicory Root market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions

