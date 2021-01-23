Fruit Flavor Granola Bars Market 2021, Industry Expansion Strategies and Review Forecast 2028

To thrive in this rapidly transforming marketplace, today’s businesses call for innovative and superlative solutions. Businesses can accomplish an unmatched insights and expertise of the best market opportunities into their relevant markets with the help of this Fruit Flavor Granola Bars Market research report. This market report gives clear idea about the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, possible future trends, and market demand and supply scenarios.

The major players covered in the fruit flavor granola bars market report are Quaker Oats Company, Hearthside Food Solutions LLC, Sunny Crunch Foods Ltd., Noble Foods, olympiagranola, BAKERY BARN, LLC, BRIDGETOWN NATURAL FOODS, General Mills Inc., The Kraft Heinz Company, Conagra Brands, Inc., Nestlé, SlimFast, Clif Bar & Company, ASAP bars, KIND, Eat Natural, NIBBLE BOX, Numix, Shanti Foods among other domestic and global players.

The fruit flavor granola bars market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data bridge market research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 8.00% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. The increase in the importance of breakfast and growing awareness regarding the healthy food among population across the globe is escalating the growth of fruit flavor granola bars market.

Granola bar refers to a type of breakfast food containing nuts, fruits, dried fruits and grains including puffed rice, oats and others tossed with natural or synthetic sweeteners. The product consists of various components such as sodium, dietary fibers, vitamin E, vitamin C, magnesium and potassium and thus, mixed with other cereals to increase breakfast’s nutritional value. The food is typically consumed with milk, honey, fruits and yogurt. They have their application in baked food as well and act as a convenient food to carry while traveling or trekking.

The growing awareness regarding healthy food diet and increase in the number of health conscious consumers are the major factors driving the fruit flavor granola bars market. The rise in demand for the food product owing to its health benefits including effective in reducing harmful LDL cholesterol, aids in digestion, reliefs from constipation and heartburn and even manages diabetes accelerate the fruit flavor granola bars market growth. Change in preference of consumers towards healthy breakfast options and the rise in demand for granola bars as meal replacement or nutrition bars due the modern busy lifestyle also influences the fruit flavor granola bars market. The manufacturers emphasizing on the functional and nutritional benefits of the fruits granola bars to compete with their opponents’ boosts the fruit flavor granola bars market growth. Additionally, the increase in disposable income and spending capability of people on food products positively affect the fruit flavor granola bars market. Furthermore, increasing the awareness regarding the benefits of the food products among individuals in developing nations and innovations in flavors extend profitable opportunities to the fruit flavor granola bars market players in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

On the other hand, the high cost of the fruit granola bars and excessive presence of sweeteners, nutrients and calories are factors expected to obstruct the fruit flavor granola bars market growth. Concerns regarding presence of energy boosting herbs such as caffeine and taste varying from brand to brand are factors projected to challenge the fruit flavor granola bars market in the forecast period of 2021-2028.

By Origin (Organic, Conventional), Flavor (Apple, Coconut, Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry, Cranberry, Others),

Product (Cereal, Bar, Baked Goods, Trail Mix, Fruit Crisps),

Application (Breakfast Baked Goods, Salads, Gratins, Fruit Crisps, Puddings, Cookies, Trail Mix, Cupcakes),

Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenient Stores, Online Stores)

The countries covered in the fruit flavor granola bars market report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Europe dominates the lactase in fruit flavor granola bars market because of the rise in demand for fruit granola bars owning to their nutritional value and taste, high product availability in retail sector, innovative marketing and efficient distribution channels in the region.

Key Developments in the Market:

