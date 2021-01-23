Children’s Books Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Pearson, Random House, McGraw-Hill Education

Children’s book includes different genres such as fiction, non-fiction, children’s literature, adventure, mystery and many more. It consists of stories, magazines, and poems others. Children’s book is used by various age groups such as 3 to 5, 6 to 8, and 9 to 12. It helps them to improve creativity, vocabulary and other skills. Moreover, increasing popularity of books among the children, is forcing the publishers to manufacture more books. These factors are increasing the demand of children’s book which is fueling the market growth.

The current market players are adopting various strategies, such as strategic alliances, to expand their regional footprint in growing economies. Key players operating in the Global Children’s Books market include: Oxford University press (United Kingdom), Pearson (United Kingdom), RELX plc (United Kingdom), Thomson Reuters (Canada), Wolters Kluwer (Netherlands), Random House (United States), Hachette Livre (France), Grupo Planeta (Spain), McGraw-Hill Education (United States) and Scholastic (corp.) (United States)

Latest released the research study on Global Children’s Books Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Children’s Books Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Children’s Books Market. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share. According to AMA, the Global Children’s Books market is expected to see growth rate of 5.92%.

Children’s Books Market Segmentation and Market Data Breakdown:

by Type (Book, E Book), Sales Channel (Sales Channel, Wholesale distribution, Direct to consumer), Genre (Fiction, Non fiction, Literature, Adventure, Others), Reader’s age group (3 to 5 years, 6 to 8 years, 9 to 12 years)



Market Drivers

Rising awareness about the early learning is driving the market. There has been increasing usage if mobile devices and internet which is creating easy accessibility to e books. Also, the inclination of people towards e learning platforms are contributing towards increasing awareness among the individuals.

Market Trend

Rising Demand for Kid Friendly Non-Fiction Books

Books with Hands on Activities

Restraints

Technological Risks for E Books

Opportunities

Increasing Adoption of E Books and Personalized Story Books

Government Initiatives are boosting the Market Growth

Challenges

Prolonged Reading may Cause Eye Strain

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

100+ Tables

100+ Figures

200+ Pages

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Children’s Books Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Children’s Books market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Children’s Books Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global Children’s Books

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Children’s Books Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Children’s Books market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Global Children’s Books Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

