Polyphenol Market In-Depth Analysis on Size, Cost Structure and Prominent Key Players Amax NutraSource, Inc., Blue Shield of California, Koninklijke DSM N.V.

The major players covered in the polyphenol market report are Amax NutraSource, Inc., Blue Shield of California, ERZA Schokolade GMBH & Co., KG, Frutarom Industries Ltd., Glanbia Nutritionals (NA), Inc., HERZA Schokolade GmbH & Co. KG, Indena S.p.A., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Martin Bauer Group, Sabinsa Corporation among other domestic and global players.

The global polyphenol market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.78% from 2020 to 2027 to reach USD 1.67 billion in upcoming years. The huge demand for propylene glycol in various applications creates numerous opportunities for various key players in this market to establish their implementation.

Polyphenols play an important role in maintaining health and fitness. Antioxidants can be grouped into one of three main categories: carotenoids, allyl sulfides and polyphenols. Polyphenols are divided into four groups based on the number of phenol rings, the structural elements that bind these rings to each other. The four classes of polyphenols are flavonoids, stilbenes, lignans and phenolic acids. Polyphenols play an important role in eliminating health problems related to cancer, cardiovascular diseases, osteoporosis, diabetes and hypertension. The growing demand for polyphenols in foods and beverages, including functional drinks, dietary supplements and functional foods, is a major factor for market growth due to various health benefits. Key factors such as environmentally friendly production process acts as a driver for the market over the forecast period. Increasing demand from the Asia-Pacific region could lead to future marketing growth.

Polyphenols are naturally occurring compounds found in fruits, vegetables, grains, plants and beverages. There are more than 500 unique polyphenols and these chemicals are collectively known as phytochemicals. In the last decade, the health benefits of dietary plant polyphenols as antioxidants have increased, leading to the development of various products of polyphenols.

However, the high prices of polyphenols and the complex process of extracting polyphenols from various sources are the major factors that are hindering the growth of the global polyphenol market. The easy availability and increasing utilization of various alternatives with similar properties of polyphenols is another factor that will hinder the growth of this market during the forecast period.

Conducts Overall POLYPHENOL Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of –

By Source (Fruits, Vegetables, Cocoa and Others),

Form (Liquid, Powder and Others),

Application (Functional Foods, Dietary Supplements, Beverages and Others),

Product (Apple, Green Tea, Grape Seed, Others)

The countries covered in the polyphenol market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa(MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa(MEA)

Asia-Pacific dominates the polyphenol market in the forecast period 2020 to 2027 because of growing awareness of individual towards health benefits offered by polyphenols across the region.

