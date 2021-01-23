Malted Barley Flour Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028 | ADM, ARDENT MILLS, IREKS GmbH, Muntons plc, Briess Malt & Ingredients

To thrive in this rapidly transforming marketplace, today’s businesses call for innovative and superlative solutions. Businesses can accomplish an unmatched insights and expertise of the best market opportunities into their relevant markets with the help of this Malted Barley Flour Market research report. This market report gives clear idea about the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, possible future trends, and market demand and supply scenarios.

The major players covered in the malted barley flour market report are ADM, ARDENT MILLS, IREKS GmbH, Muntons plc, Briess Malt & Ingredients, Imperial Malts Ltd., Malt Company (India) Pvt Ltd., Munari F.lli s.p.a., Maltexco S.A., Mirfak Pty Ltd, Miller Milling, Cereal and Malt, EDME, Galletti, Cereal Food Manufacturing Company, Delco Foods, Terravita Golf & Country Club, GrainCorp, Crisp Malt, Soufflet Group among other domestic and global players.

The malted barley flour market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 8.70% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 8.58 billion by 2028. The rise in demand for the product from bakery and confectionary sector across the globe is escalating the growth of malted barley flour market.

Malted barley flour refers to flowering agent which is extensively used in the bakery and household for improving texture and condiment. The barley is germinated, dried and grounded to process barley flour. The soft texture of barley is enabled by inducing enzymes during the stage of germination. The flour has wide application in the food and food processing sectors because it adds texture and exotic flavors to food products such as cookies, muffins, breadcrumbs among others. The diastatic malted flour is mainly enzyme activated offering texture and non-diastatic flour offers sweet flavor to the bakery products.

The high adoption of non-diastatic flour as sugar replacement and the growth in health consciousness of consumers preferring sugar-free and less sugary products globally are the major factors driving the malted barley flour market. The high demand for malted barley flour from the food processing sectors and the rising demand for traditional bakery products made by the food ingredient accelerate the malted barley flour market growth. The inclination of consumers towards natural food ingredients because of the rising health awareness among population and increasing demand for food products which are cholesterol-free, gluten-free and possess high nutritional value also influence the malted barley flour market. Additionally, the increase in popularity of the food ingredient as its consumption helps in reducing weight, maintaining healthy digestive system owning to its high fiber content and may also prevent the risk of having colon cancer and gallstones positively affect the malted barley flour market. Furthermore, increase in innovations, new product launch, adoption of organic food products and emergence of regional market extend profitable opportunities to the malted barley flour market players in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

On the other hand, the risk of allergic reactions and low blood sugar level issues among some consumers are factors expected to obstruct the malted barley flour market growth. Rise in speculations regarding the worsening of celiac disease due to the product’s consumption is projected to challenge the malted barley flour market in the forecast period of 2021-2028.

By Product (Diastatic Flour, Non-Diastatic Flour),

Nature (Conventional, Organic),

Distribution Channel (B2B, B2C, Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Retail Stores, E-Commerce, Other Retail Formats),

End Users (Bakeries, Confectionaries, Flavorings, Households, Others)

The countries covered in the global malted barley flour market report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

North America dominates the malted barley flour market during the forecast period of 2021-2028 because of the high consumption and production of malted barley flour, increasing consumption in alcohol production, increasing demand for bakery products, rise in health consciousness among population and presence of large number of key players in the region.

