Coconut Oil Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2020-2028 | Windy City Organics, LLC; Premier Organics.; Hain Celestial

The major players covered in the coconut oil report are Windy City Organics, LLC; Premier Organics.; Hain Celestial; Windmill Organics Ltd; Wichy Plantation Company (Pvt) Ltd; ANDY ALBAO CORPORATION – CocoWonder Organic Coconut & Cacao Products; Hallstar.; Marico; A.B. Enterprises; Mangga Dua; Flower's Song; EPS Impex Co..; JK International.; PT. General Laju.; LibraBioScience; Adani Group; Cargill, Incorporated.; ADM; Bunge Limited; Greenville Agro Corporation.; among other domestic and global players.

Coconut oil market is expected to reach USD 5.88 billion by 2028 growing at a growth rate of 4.60% in the forecast period 2021 to 2028. Increasing number of application of the product in various industries such as cosmetics, food, and others which will likely to act as a factor for the coconut oil market in the forecast period of 2021- 2028.

Coconut oil is derived from coconut kernels that are dried or tender and is tasteless and colourless oil. There are two types of coconut oil available depending on extraction: unrefined and refined, or virgin oil. Unrefined oil is unbleached and unprocessed and is rarely used for consumption while virgin oil is used in consumption. Coconut oil is also used as a supplement for vegetable oil and is a common ingredient used by South Indian natives.

Increasing preferences among the consumers regarding the usages of the coconut oil as it offer various health benefits, women opting for shampoos, hair oils, conditioners, sunscreen, and serum, coconut oil has a solution for all these problems as proven by dermatologists, due to its unsaturated fatty acid content it is widely used as a better option for cardiovascular patients are some of the major as well as important factors which will likely to accelerate the growth of the coconut oil market in the projected timeframe of 2021-2028. On the other hand, increasing demand of the coconut oil as skin care and hair care products, optimization of product as bio fuel along with easy availability of the product which will further contribute by generating immense opportunities that will led to the growth of the coconut oil market in the above mentioned projected timeframe.

Increasing dependency on other nations for the production of coconut related products along with high price of the product which will likely to act as market restraints factor for the growth of the coconut oil in the above mentioned projected timeframe. Less availability of resources will become the biggest and foremost challenge for the growth of the market.

By Source (Organic, Conventional),

Type (Refined, Unrefined),

Distribution Channel (Direct, Indirect Sales),

Application (Food, Household Detergents, Metalworking Fluids, Paints and Coatings, Soaps, Textile Chemicals, Plastic Industry, Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetic Industry),

Packaging (Steel Drums, Flexi Tanks/Iso Tanks, Carboys, Plastic Bottles, Squeeze Tubes, Glass Jars, Pails),

Product Type (Distilled, Partially Hydrogenated, Fully Hydrogenated, Low White or Low Whole Products)

The countries covered in the coconut oil market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

North America dominates the coconut oil market due to the dependency of the consumers on oil based cuisines and their willingness to opt for a better health related substitutes in the region while Asia-Pacific region will expect to grow in the forecast period 2021 to 2028 due to the increasing awareness among the consumer regarding the benefits of coconut in the region.

