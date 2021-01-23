Autonomous Agents Market to Witness Huge Growth | Oracle, IBM, SAP

An autonomous agent is a smart specialist working for a owner’s benefit however with no impedance of that possession element. Autonomous agents are programming elements that complete some set of tasks for the benefit of a client or another program with some level of freedom or self-sufficiency, and in this manner, utilize some representation and information of the client’s objectives or wants. This growth is primarily driven by Increasing Number of AI Applications and Growth of Large and Complex Data Sets Driving the Need for Autonomous Agents.
The current market players are adopting various strategies, such as strategic alliances, to expand their regional footprint in growing economies. Key players operating in the Global Autonomous Agents market include: IBM (United States), Oracle (United States), SAP (Germany), SAS (United States), AWS (United States), Infosys (India), FICO (United States), Nuance Communications (United States), Fetch.AI (United Kingdom) and Intel (United States)
Latest released the research study on Global Autonomous Agents Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Autonomous Agents Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Autonomous Agents Market. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share.
Autonomous Agents Market Segmentation and Market Data Breakdown:
by Type (Simple Reflex Agents, Model-Based Reflex Agents, Goal-Based Agents, Utility-Based Agents, Learning Agent), Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-premises), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)), End User (BFSI, IT and Telecom, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Transportation and Mobility, Others (Retail, and Energy and Utilities))
Market Drivers
- Increasing Number of AI Applications
- Growth of Large and Complex Data Sets Driving the Need for Autonomous Agents
Market Trend
- Increased Availability of Parallel Computational Resources
Restraints
- Issues Related to Unsupervised Learning
- Need for Heavy Investment in Converting Unstructured Data Into Structured Data
- Lack of Skilled Workforce and Absence of Standards and Protocols
Opportunities
- Integration of AI With Cloud and Advancements in AI and Ml
Challenges
- Limited Use Cases of Autonomous Agents, Increased Network Complexity and Data Privacy and Security Concerns
Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa
Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.
What benefits does AMA research studies provides?
- A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market
- Important changes in Autonomous Agents market dynamics
- Market segmentation up to the second or third level
- Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume
- Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments
- Market shares and strategies of key players
- Emerging niche segments and regional markets
- An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market
- Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market
100+ Tables
100+ Figures
200+ Pages
The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.
A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.
Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Autonomous Agents Market:
Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Autonomous Agents market
Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Autonomous Agents Market.
Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global Autonomous Agents
Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Autonomous Agents Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.
Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2015-2020
Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Autonomous Agents market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile
Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.
Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source
Finally, Global Autonomous Agents Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.
Key Questions Addressed in the Report
- What is growth rate of Autonomous Agents market in the next five years?
- What region holds the highest market share in the Autonomous Agents market?
- What are the major components in the Autonomous Agents market?
- What is the overall impact of COVID-19 on Autonomous Agents market?
