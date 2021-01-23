Autonomous Agents Market to Witness Huge Growth | Oracle, IBM, SAP

An autonomous agent is a smart specialist working for a owner’s benefit however with no impedance of that possession element. Autonomous agents are programming elements that complete some set of tasks for the benefit of a client or another program with some level of freedom or self-sufficiency, and in this manner, utilize some representation and information of the client’s objectives or wants. This growth is primarily driven by Increasing Number of AI Applications and Growth of Large and Complex Data Sets Driving the Need for Autonomous Agents.

The current market players are adopting various strategies, such as strategic alliances, to expand their regional footprint in growing economies. Key players operating in the Global Autonomous Agents market include: IBM (United States), Oracle (United States), SAP (Germany), SAS (United States), AWS (United States), Infosys (India), FICO (United States), Nuance Communications (United States), Fetch.AI (United Kingdom) and Intel (United States)

Latest released the research study on Global Autonomous Agents Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Autonomous Agents Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Autonomous Agents Market. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share.

Autonomous Agents Market Segmentation and Market Data Breakdown:

by Type (Simple Reflex Agents, Model-Based Reflex Agents, Goal-Based Agents, Utility-Based Agents, Learning Agent), Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-premises), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)), End User (BFSI, IT and Telecom, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Transportation and Mobility, Others (Retail, and Energy and Utilities))



Market Drivers

Increasing Number of AI Applications

Growth of Large and Complex Data Sets Driving the Need for Autonomous Agents

Market Trend

Increased Availability of Parallel Computational Resources

Restraints

Issues Related to Unsupervised Learning

Need for Heavy Investment in Converting Unstructured Data Into Structured Data

Lack of Skilled Workforce and Absence of Standards and Protocols

Opportunities

Integration of AI With Cloud and Advancements in AI and Ml

Challenges

Limited Use Cases of Autonomous Agents, Increased Network Complexity and Data Privacy and Security Concerns

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Autonomous Agents Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Autonomous Agents market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Autonomous Agents Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global Autonomous Agents

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Autonomous Agents Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Autonomous Agents market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Global Autonomous Agents Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

