Global Call Center Outsourcings Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact from 2020-2026

Call Center Outsourcings market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Call Center Outsourcings market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
The key players covered in this study
Aditya Birla Minacs
Atento
Concentrix
Conduent
Convergys Corporation
Datacom Group
DialAmerica
Firstsource
Focus Services
Genpact
InfoCision Management Corporation
Inktel Direct
iQor
NCO Group
One World Direct
Qualfon
Sitel
Sykes Enterprises
SupportSave
Tech Mahindra
Teleperformance
Televerde
TeleTech
TELUS International
Transcom WorldWide
Ubiquity Global Services
United Nearshore Operations
WNS Global Services
Webhelp
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Inbound Call Services
Outbound Call Services
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Retail
Government
IT & Telecommunication
Defense Aerospace & Intelligence
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America