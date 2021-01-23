Global Canned Tuna Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

Summary – A new market study, “Global Canned Tuna Market Research Report 2020”has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

The global Canned Tuna market is valued at 4753.2 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 7275.8 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2021-2026.

This report focuses on Canned Tuna volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Canned Tuna market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeastern Asia and South Korea etc.

Market Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type, the Canned Tuna market is segmented into

Canned White Tuna

Canned Light Tuna

The segment of canned white tuna holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 64%.

Segment by Application

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Retailers

Others

Supermarkets and hypermarkets distribution channel is the major marketing method for canned tuna about 58%.

Global Canned Tuna Market: Regional Analysis

The Canned Tuna market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

The key regions covered in the Canned Tuna market report are:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Global Canned Tuna Market: Competitive Analysis

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

The major players in global Canned Tuna market include:

Dongwon

Bumble Bee Foods

Thai Union Group (TUF)

Crown Prince, Inc.

Natural Sea

Wild Planet

American Tuna

Century Pacific Food

Frinsa del Noroeste

Hagoromo

