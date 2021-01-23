Enterprise Flash Storage Market to See Major Growth by 2025 | HPE, NetApp, Veritas

Flash storage is a data storage technology based on high speed, electrically programmable memory. One can write data and perform random I/O operations in a flash, hence it is called flash storage. Increase in Cloud-based technologies at a fast pace has led to an increase in data storage infrastructure. Major advantages of Enterprise Flash Storage include simplified management of data and reduction in space and power requirements.

Latest released the research study on Global Enterprise Flash Storage Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Enterprise Flash Storage Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Enterprise Flash Storage Market. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Dell EMC (United States), HPE (United States), NetApp (United States), IBM (United States), Hitachi Vantara Corporation (United States), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), Oracle (United States), Lenovo (China), Fujitsu (Japan) and Veritas (United States).

Enterprise Flash Storage Market Data Breakdown and Market Segmentation:

Study by Type (All-Flash Arrays, Hybrid Arrays, PCIe Cards, Others), Application (IT Industry, Automotive, Electronics, Defense, Chemicals, Others), Technology (SLC (single level cell), MLC (multi (dual) level cell), TLC (triple level cell), 3D Flash (dual or triple level cell)), Form (2.5-inch drive, M.2 module, Dual in-line memory module (DIMM)), Interface (Serial ATA (SATA), Serial-attached SCSI (SAS), PCI Express (PCIe))

Market Drivers

Expanding Volumes of Data and Data Centers Has Increased Use of Storage Devices

Reduced Cost of Ownership Leading To High Adoption Rate

Market Trend

Flash Storage Devices Are the Backbone of Cloud Computing Technologies

Restraints

Higher Cost per GB of Flash Storage As Compared To Traditional Storage

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

