Global Metallocene Polyethylene Market Research Report 2023

Market Synopsis

Metallocene polyethylene is the special class of polyethylene produced using metallocene catalyst usually in the presence of copolymers. Metallocene polyethylene has narrow, uniform composition, and molecular weight distribution. It shows superior mechanical properties such as superior damage & puncture resistance, superior stiffness & toughness, good processability, good shrink characteristics, excellent optical properties, and low welding & sealing temperatures over conventional polyethylene produced using Ziegler-Natta catalyst.

Growing packaging industry due to rise in the demand for packaging materials across the globe is the key driver to the growth of the global metallocene polyethylene products over the forecast period. Additionally, growing market for injection molded products such as food containers, agriculture products, toys, garbage receptacles, plumbing products, and medical products are also attributed to the growth of the market during the forecast period. Growing food & beverage industry is likely to drive the demand for extrusion coated products including milk packaging, deep freeze packaging, and others. Therefore, it is expected to impact the global metallocene polyethylene products positively during the forecast period. Furthermore, metallocene polyethylene resins are largely substituting PVC and EVA as a raw material for manufacturing films.

The global market for metallocene polyethylene is lucrative and is expected to witness rising growth owing to the expansion, collaborations, and partnerships strategies adopted by key players. For instance, India’s Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has announced to restructure and expand its polyethylene (PE) plant by adopting the INEOS technology to manufacture metallocene linear low-density polyethylene (m-LLDPE). The expansion project is estimated to produce around 120,000 tonnes/year of m-LLDPE at their gas-based petrochemical complex at Nagothane in Maharashtra State.

However, rising concerns regarding the disposal of plastic films & products are likely to restrain the growth of the global metallocene polyethylene market during the assessment period 2018-2023.

Key Players

SABIC

Exxon Mobil Corporation.

Brentwood Plastics, Inc.

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

Univation Technologies, LLC.

TOTAL Petrochemicals USA, In

Chemieuro

INEOS

DowDuPont, Inc.

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Reliance Industries Limited

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

Borealis AG

Market Segmentation

The global Metallocene Polyethylene Market is segmented by type, catalyst type, application, end-use industry, and region.

On the basis of the type, the global metallocene polyethylene market is segmented into metallocene linear low-density polyethylene (mLLDPE), metallocene low-density polyethylene (mLDPE), metallocene high-density polyethylene (mHDPE), metallocene medium-density polyethylene (mMDPE), and others.

On the basis of the catalyst type, the global metallocene polyethylene market is segmented into zirconocenes, ferrocene, titanocene, and others.

On the basis of the application, the global metallocene polyethylene market is segmented into packaging films, packaging sheets, injection molding, extrusion coating, and others.

On the basis of the end-user industry, the global metallocene polyethylene market is segmented into packaging, food & beverage, automotive, building & construction, agriculture, healthcare, and others.

Intended Audience

Metallocene polyethylene manufacturers

Traders and distributors of metallocene polyethylene

Research and development institutes

Potential investors

Raw material suppliers

Nationalized laboratory

Regional Analysis

The global metallocene polyethylene market is segmented into five regions namely Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest and the fastest growing market for metallocene polyethylene during the forecast period. A significant demand for packaging films in wrapping as well as in protective applications across different end-use industries such as food & beverage, automotive, building & construction, agriculture, healthcare, and others are likely to contribute majorly to the market growth during the forecast period.

North America is expected to be the second-largest market for metallocene polyethylene during the forecast period. A significant demand for packaging films, injection molded products, and extrusion coated products from end-use industries such as building & renovation industries, food & beverage, healthcare industry, and other industries are expected to drive the demand for metallocene polyethylene during the forecast period.

Europe is expected to be another major market for metallocene polyethylene during the forecast period. High demand for injection molded products and films from the automotive and microelectronics industry is expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are expected to show a sluggish growth during the forecast period due to the slow economic development and stringent regulations respectively.

