UV Curable Coatings Market Insights 2020, Competitor Landscape, Industry Opportunity Analysis, Growth, Trends and Forecast To 2025

Global UV Curable Coatings Market 2020 is an all-inclusive, proficient report provides an in-detail analysis of extensive drivers, challenges, restraints, opportunities, present market trends and approach influencing the UV Curable Coatings industry together with projections and forecast to 2025.

The global UV curable coatings market size is projected to grow from USD 6.5 billion in 2020 to USD 11.4 billion by 2025, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.0% between 2020 and 2025.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of company profiles listed below:

Royal DSM N.V. (Netherlands),

PPG Industries Inc. (US),

Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands),

BASF SE (Germany),

The Sherwin-Williams Company (US) ,

Axalta Coatings System (US),

Dymax Corporation (US),

Eternal Chemical Co. Ltd. (Taiwan),

DIC Corporation (Japan),

Croda International Plc (UK)

This study has been validated through primary interviews conducted with various industry experts globally. These primary sources have been divided into the following three categories:

By Company Type – Tier 1- 40%, Tier 2- 33%, and Tier 3- 27%

– Tier 1- 40%, Tier 2- 33%, and Tier 3- 27% By Designation – C Level- 50%, Director Level- 20, and Others- 30%

– C Level- 50%, Director Level- 20, and Others- 30% By Region– North America- 50%, Europe- 20%, Asia Pacific (APAC) – 15%, Latin America-10%, Middle East & Africa (MEA)-5%,

APAC is the leading UV curable coatings market in terms of both value and volume.”

The growth of the UV curable coatings market in APAC is driven by the increasing consumption in electronics, industrial coatings, and graphic arts end use industry. This growing consumption is attributed to the high industrial growth in countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea. China has become the largest consumer of UV curable coatings in the industrial coatings segment and is expected to strengthen its position further.

This report presents the worldwide UV Curable Coatings Market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2015-2020 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application. This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

