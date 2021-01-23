Global Persulfates Market Research Report 2018-2023

Market Synopsis:

Persulfate, also known as pyrosulfate, is a colorless, odorless, crystalline salt containing more oxygen than normal sulfates. It is prepared by electrolysis of their analogous sulfates at the high current density and low temperature. Persulfates are broadly categorized into two class namely peroxymonosulfate and peroxydisulfate.

Persulfates perform different functions across various end-use industries. They are used as chain initiators in polymer manufacturing, which includes plastics, rubbers, latex, polymer concrete, a polymeric coating of graphite filaments, and others. In the electronics industry, they are used as oxidants for surface preparation applications such as cleaning & etching of printed circuit board substrates as well as prior to plating, coatings, and adhesive bonding on electrical components. Persulfates further find application in the formulations of skin care and hair care products in the cosmetics & personal care industry. Persulfates are also utilized in the chemical industry as oxidizing agents in the preparation of aldehydes, ketones, carboxylic acids, quinones, and a variety of other compounds. The pharmaceutical industry uses sodium persulfate as a reagent in the preparation of antibiotics. Furthermore, persulfates are used in the adhesives & sealants manufacturing, oil & gas recovery, ink & pigment synthesis, metal separation process, photographic applications, paper & pulp manufacturing process, wastewater treatment, as well as for soil remediation.

Competitive Analysis

United Initiators.

MITSUBISHI GAS CHEMICAL COMPANY, INC.

Ak-Kim Kimya

Fujian ZhanHua Chemical Co., Ltd.

LANXESS

Stars Chemical (YongAn) Co., Ltd.

Adeka Corporation

Hebei Jiheng Group Co., Ltd

Vr Persulfates Private Limited

Hebei Yatai Electrochemistry Co., Ltd.

Ansin Chemical (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.

Powder Pack Chem.

CHEMetrics, Inc.

Merck KGaA

Segmental Analysis:

The global persulfates market is segmented by class, type, application, and region.

On the basis of the type, the global persulfates market is segmented into ammonium, sodium, potassium, and others. The ammonium persulfate segment is projected to lead the global persulfates market, in terms of volume, by type category during the forecast period owing to its wide application on account of its low cost and high solubility with water over other two types.

On the basis of the application, the global persulfates market is segmented into polymers, electronics, cosmetics & personal care, chemical, pharmaceutical, adhesives & sealants, oil & gas, mining, photography, paper & pulp, textiles, water treatment, soil remediation, and others. The electronics segment was leading the global persulfates market in 2017 owing to the growing persulfates use as cleaning agents and etchants in the printed circuit board manufacturing and is projected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

The global persulfates market is spanned across five regions namely Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Asia Pacific held the largest market share of the global persulfates market in terms of market size, as of 2017 and is expected to show significant growth during the forecast period. Europe is likely to follow Asia Pacific in terms of market size and is expected to remain the second largest market during the review period. North America is another major market for persulfates, as of 2017 and is expected to show steady demand during the forecast period.

The Middle East and Africa has witnessed growth in the demand for persulfates and is expected to continue growing during the forecast period.

Latin America held the least market share of the global persulfates market in 2017 and is likely to show moderate growth during the assessment period.

