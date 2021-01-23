Global Perlite Market Research Report 2018-2023

Perlite Market Overview to 2023:

Demand for perlite in various applications has been showing an upward trend. The Global Perlite Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.85% and reach a valuation of USD 2,250 Mn over the forecast period of 2018-2023, asserts Market Research Future (MRFR) in a minutely analyzed research report. The Global Perlite Market stood at USD 1,512 Mn in 2017.

Robust growth in the construction industry has resonated strong growth in The Global Perlite Market. Rise in residential construction purveyed by low-interest rates, low debt service rations, and rise in disposable income. Perlite finds application in purposes ranging from fireproofing sprays, chimney fills, to interstitial floors. It is being highly favored for such purposes owing to its outstanding insulating properties and light-weight. It also helps in the reduction of noise transmission and is vermin and termite resistant.

Expanded Perlite is used across the globe as a component of soil-less growing mixtures since assists in moisture retention for plant growth. Its neutral pH value and the characteristics of being weed-free and sterile makes it more attractive to home gardeners and commercial growers. They are also used in greenhouse plantation.

Players Covered:

Imerys Performance Additives

Amol Dicalite Limited

Genper Group

Bergama Mining Perlite

Supreme Perlite Company

Keltech Energies Ltd

Whittemore Company

The Schundler Company

Dupré Minerals

IPM Group of Companies

Research Methodology:

At MRFR, primary emphasis is laid down on data accuracy to present a comprehensive view of the market and its various components. Both primary and secondary research methods are implemented to provide an in-depth analysis of current and historical trends of the market. Primary data mining includes interactions with top-level decision makers in the relevant field while secondary data collection uses credible sources to verify the data collected through primary means. The top-down and bottom-up approaches are deployed for the estimation of market size and ensure the reliability of the information provided.

Report Overview:

This MRFR report provides a thorough analysis of the prime factors determining the growth of the Perlite Market in the regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. It also focuses on the revenue size of significant players in the market along with the strategies adopted by them for expansion. The report covers the application of perlite in construction, agriculture & horticulture, and others. Revenue analysis based on different forms of perlite has also been provided as a part of the research.

Segmental Analysis:

By Form

Expanded Perlite

Crude Perlite

By Application

Construction

Agriculture & Horticulture

Industrial

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

South America

