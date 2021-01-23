GlobalEMV Payment Cards Market Research Report 2020

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the According to this study, over the next five years the EMV Payment Cards market will register a 3.6%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 6610890 million by 2025, from $ 5731980 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in EMV Payment Cards business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of EMV Payment Cards market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the EMV Payment Cards, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the EMV Payment Cards market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by EMV Payment Cards companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Fuel Card

Retail Store Card

Meal Voucher Card

Local Payment Schemes Card

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

UnionPay

Visa

Master Card

Amec

JCB

Discover Card

RuPay

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Gemalto

Watchdata Technologies

IDEMIA

Perfect Plastic Printing

ABCorp

Giesecke & Devrient

Goldpac

CPI Card

Hengbao

Tianyu

Valid

Eastcompeace

Kona I

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global EMV Payment Cards consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and card issuer, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of EMV Payment Cards market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global EMV Payment Cards manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the EMV Payment Cards with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of EMV Payment Cards submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

