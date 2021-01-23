GlobalEMV Payment Cards Market Research Report 2020

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the According to this study, over the next five years the EMV Payment Cards market will register a 3.6%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 6610890 million by 2025, from $ 5731980 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in EMV Payment Cards business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of EMV Payment Cards market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the EMV Payment Cards, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the EMV Payment Cards market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by EMV Payment Cards companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Fuel Card
Retail Store Card
Meal Voucher Card
Local Payment Schemes Card
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
UnionPay
Visa
Master Card
Amec
JCB
Discover Card
RuPay
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Gemalto
Watchdata Technologies
IDEMIA
Perfect Plastic Printing
ABCorp
Giesecke & Devrient
Goldpac
CPI Card
Hengbao
Tianyu
Valid
Eastcompeace
Kona I
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global EMV Payment Cards consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and card issuer, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of EMV Payment Cards market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global EMV Payment Cards manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the EMV Payment Cards with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of EMV Payment Cards submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.