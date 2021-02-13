Dietary Fibers Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth

The Dietary Fibers Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 11% during 2021-2027. Dietary fiber, called roughage, present in food is mainly derived from plant foods. These fibers help move waste products through the body, lower blood sugar levels and cholesterol, reduce the risk of diabetes and heart disease, and maintain weight.

The following segmentation are covered in this report:

By Application

• Functional foods & beverages

• Pharmaceuticals

• Animal feed

• Others (bakery, confectionery, processed foods, and personal care products)

By Source

• Fruits & vegetables

• Cereals & grains

• Nuts & seeds

By Type

• Inulin

• Polydextrose

• Pectin

• Beta-glucan

Company Profiles

• Grain Millers, Inc.

• Grain Processing Corporation

• Lonza Group AG

• Nexira SAS

• Roquette Frères

Reasons to Buying From us –

• We cover more than 15 major industries, further segmented into more than 90 sectors.

• More than 120 countries are for analysis.

• Over 100+ paid data sources mined for investigation.

• Our expert research analysts answer all your questions before and after purchasing your report.

Scope of the report

The research study analyses the Dietary Fibers Market industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

