Global In-vehicle Payment Services Market Research Report from 2020-2026

In-vehicle Payment Services market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global In-vehicle Payment Services market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

The key players covered in this study

Jaguar Land Rover + Royal Dutch Shell

Honda Motor + Visa + IPS Group + Gilbarco Veeder-Root

GM + MasterCard + IBM

Amazon + Ford Motor

Volkswagen

Daimler

Hyundai + Google

BMW

Alibaba + SAIC

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

NFC based

APP based

QR code based

Credit Card based

Market segment by Application, split into

Parking Management

Drive-through Purchasing

Toll Collection

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

