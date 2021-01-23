Covid-19 Impact on Meat Substitutes MarketResearch Report 2021

Market Overview

Increasing population and vegan consumers and high demand of plant-based products is supporting the growth of global meat substitutes market.

Rising population of vegan consumers and increasing awareness about health benefits obtained from meat substitutes have prompted the growth of the product in the global Covid-19 Impact on Meat Substitutes Market. Rising campaigns on animal welfare have influenced the positive sale of meat alternatives among the vegan consumers. Health benefits gained out of Meat Substitutes consumption are the main drivers to the development of this segment. Growth of the functional foods manufactured out of plant-based products has also provided an impetus for the increased demand of this sector.

to an elevated level. Rising health awareness about the benefits of consumption of plant based protein is escalating the demands for meat substitutes to balance consumers’ nutritional requirements. However, food adulteration is one of the major reasons confining the growth of meat substitutes market.

Competitive Analysis

Rising demand for meat substitutes have encouraged new players to enter into the global meat substitute market and generate high revenues. Established players are focusing more on the R&D sector to enhance the quality of their offerings to sustain their consumer base. Players are found to compete in terms of prices and quality to capture consumers’ attention towards their offerings. Product promotions and high investments in advertising is also one of the key strategies followed by the manufacturers to strengthen their business portfolio in the global meat substitute market.

The Key Players profiled in Covid-19 Impact on Meat Substitutes Market are Beyond Meat (U.S.), Garden Protein International, Inc. (Canada), AMYS Kitchen Inc. (U.S.), Quorn Foods (U.K.), MGP Ingredients Inc. (U.S.), Sonic BIOCHEM Extractions Limited (India), Meatless B.V. (Netherlands)and Cauldron Foods (U.K.) among many others.

Market Segments

Global Meat Substitutes Market has been divided into source, type, distribution channel and region.

Based on Source: Soy-Based, Wheat-Based, Mycoprotein and Others

Based on Type: Tofu, Tempeh, TVP (Textured Vegetable Protein), Quorn, Seitan, Miso, YASO and Others

On The Basis Of Distribution Channel: Store Based and Non-Store Based

On The Basis Of Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and ROW.

Regional Analysis

Global Meat Substitutes Market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of the World (RoW). Global dietary market is highly dominated by North America and Europe due to rising population of vegan consumers in the region. APAC is the fastest growing region based on increasing inclination of consumers towards healthy life-style and shift in food consumption pattern. The consumption of Meat Substitutes in countries like the U.S., the U.K and China is expected to grow in upcoming years.

