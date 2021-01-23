Global Smoked Cheese Market Research Report 2017-2025

Smoked cheese is a variety of cheese, which is prepared by smoke-curing. Cold-smoking and hot-smoking methods are used for smoke curing. Smoked cheese is of two types: naturally smoked cheese and processed smoked cheese. Smoking of cheese imparts an additional flavor to the product, which makes it different from other cheese types available in the market. Commercially available smoked cheese varieties include smoked cheddar, apple cheddar, smoked mozzarella, rauchkase, and smoked gouda.

Competitive Analysis

The major players in the Smoked Cheese Market

Leprino Foods Company, Inc. (U.S.)

Carr Valley Cheese Company, Inc. (U.S.)

Dewlay Cheesemakers Ltd. (U.K.)

Hilmar Cheese Company, Inc. (U.S.)

Lioni Latticini, Inc. (U.S.)

Ludlow Food Centre Ltd. (U.K.)

Gilman Cheese Corporation (U.S.)

Market Forecast

Smoked cheese is a type of cheese, which is achieved by the smoke-curing process. A yellowish-brown outer layer is achieved to the end product as a result of curing process owing to a smoky-grilled flavor. Wide product range from bakery and dairy industry, including pizza toppings and others has gained popularity among the consumers.

Rapidly increasing urbanization and high demand for processed convenience products are majorly driving the growth of the Smoked Cheese Market Trends. Moreover, the demand for naturally smoked cheese is increasing in the bakery and dairy industry because of changing consumer preferences for natural products. Furthermore, rising incidences of diseases such as cholesterol, hypertension, and diabetes are expected to hamper the overall smoked cheese market growth. Additionally, all these factors are projected to contribute to the estimated CAGR of 4.2% of smoked cheese market during the forecast period 2017-2025.

Downstream Analysis

Smoked Cheese is segmented on the basis of source, which includes, naturally smoked cheese and processed smoked cheese. The processed smoked cheese is dominating the market in this segment. The demand for processed smoked cheese is expected to grow substantially owing to smoky-grilled taste and higher shelf life over the forecasted period. However, naturally smoked cheese is experiencing a high demand from consumers and is expected to grow during the forecasted period.

On the basis of product type, the smoked cheese is segmented in smoked mozzarella, soft cheese, smoked cheddar, fresh cheese brie, liquid smoked cheese and others. Among all the product types, the smoked mozzarella is dominating the market because of its high usage in pizza toppings and other bakery products. However, the smoked cheddar cheese is expected to experience a high demand owing to increasing consumption of convenience food in growing countries.

On the basis of the distribution channel, the smoked cheese is segmented such as store-based and non-store based distribution channel. However, store-based distribution channel is dominating the market based on one-stop experience in shopping.

Market Segmentation

Smoked cheese market is segmented on the basis of source, product type, distribution channel and region.

Regional Analysis

The global smoked cheese market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW). In the global smoked cheese market, Europe is dominating among all the regions followed by North America. Increasing consumption of processed food and application of smoked cheese in food dressing is driving the smoked cheese market in Europe. The U.S. holds a major share of smoked cheese products in Europe region.

Moreover, countries like India and China in Asia Pacific region is expected to grow in smoked cheese market owing to rapid urbanization and shift in consumption pattern towards ready-to-eat food. Additionally, high focus on adding new flavors in smoked cheese is increasing the range of smoked cheese products, which is expected to uplift the market for smoked cheese at global level.

