Data Center Networking Market Outlook 2021: Big Things are Happening

What is Data Center Networking Market?

The global data center networking market is expected to grow at a healthy pace during the forecast period, according to the AMA study. Growing demand for automated network provisioning & rising adoption of cloud & big data services are expected to be some of the major factors aiding into the growth for the market. However, the market is expected to witness a decline in the growth during FY 2020 but it is again expected to rise with a healthy pace after the COVID-19 pandemic is over.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Routers, Networking Security Equipment, Ethernet Switches, Application Delivery Controller, Wan Optimization Appliance, Storage Area Network), Application (Enterprises, Cloud Services, Telecom Services), Enterprise SIze (SMEs, Large Enterprises), Industry Verticals (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Government & Defense, Retail & E-commerce, Education, Media & Entertainment, Others)

Market Influencing Trends:

Implementation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Virtual Technology in Data Center Networking

Growth Drivers

Growing Demand for Automated Network Provisioning

Adoption of Cloud & Big Data Services

Restraints that are major highlights:

Lack of Infrastructure in Rural Countries & Regions

Opportunities

Opportunities in the Asia Pacific Region

Development of 4G & 5G Technologies in the Emerging Countries



Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Key Development Activities:

The vendors in this market are majorly focusing on developing innovative products and solutions in order to cater to the market’s demands to remain competitive in the global market. According to the recent global industry crisis due to outbreak of COVID-19 is expected to be one of the major challenges for the vendors of this market as the production and markets of different industries have been shut down for an ambiguous period of time.



