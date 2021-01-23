Gift Packaging Industry Data Statistics Analysis by 2021-2025

Latest research document on ‘Gift Packaging’ market is added in AMA database providing detailed insights on growth factors and future strategies. The study breaks market by key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are

IG Design Group (United Kingdom),Card Factory (United Kingdom),Hallmark Cards (United States),Schurman Retail Group (United States),POL-MAK Printing (Poland),Karl Knauer (Germany),Fiorini International (Italy),DS Smith (United Kingdom),Xiamen Yama Ribbon & Bows (China),U.S. Box Corp (United States)



What is Gift Packaging Market?

Gift packaging increases the aesthetic value of the product. It involves various components such as gift paper, box, ribbons, and tags. The gifts are given on different occasions such as festivals, parties, anniversaries and other occasions. Moreover, gifting is the way of appreciation or expressing gratitude. Hence, these gift packaging are widely used in these occasions which are fueling the market growth.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Wrapping Paper, Ribbons, Film & Foils, Decorative Boxes, Pouches, Bags, Others), End Users (Consumer goods, Food and beverage, Bakery and confectionery, Alcoholic drinks, Others), Material type (Paper & Paperboard, Plastic, Other), Distribution channel (Online, Offline), Printing Technology (Lithography, Flexography, Electrophotography technology, Dry toner, Liquid toner, Others)

Market Influencing Trends:

Usage of Ecofriendly and Sustainable Products for Manufacturing

Growth Drivers

Rising e commerce industry is fueling the market. The e commerce platform uses gift boxes for packaging. The gift boxes used are used for protecting the product from damage and also consists of some quality such as reliability, durability and attractive look. These factors are contributing towards the market growth.

Restraints that are major highlights:

Government Regulations on Raw Materials Used for Manufacturing Gift Wraps and Boxes

Opportunities

Increasing Popularity of Gift Boxes is Boosting the Market Growth

Increase in Per Capita Income Which is leading to Increase in Spending on Gifts



Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Gift Packaging including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

Key Development Activities:

The key players in market of Gift Packaging are focusing on the product developments. The market consists of emerging players who are looking for expansion through merger and acquisition.



