Pocket Lighters Market Will Target Emerging Markets by 2025

Latest research document on ‘Pocket Lighters’ market is added in AMA database providing detailed insights on growth factors and future strategies. The study breaks market by key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are

SociÃ©tÃ© BIC S.A. (France),Tokai International Holdings, Inc. (United States),Swedishmatch (Sweden),Ningbo Xinhai (China),Zhuoye Lighter Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (China),Baide International (China),Benxi Fenghe Lighter (China),Shaodong Hefeng Industrial Co., Ltd. (China) ,BIC (France) ,Zippo (United States),ST Dupont (France)



What is Pocket Lighters Market?

Pocket lighter refers to a device for lighting cigars or cigarettes. It can be also used for lighting stoves, candles, fireworks, and others. Market players involved in the market are focusing on marketing strategies and product innovation such as lighters with attractive designs and advanced features. Further, the growing online distribution channel, rising preference for metal and electronic pocket lighter expected to drive the demand for pocket lighter over the forecasted period.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Flint Cigarette Lighter, Electronic Cigarette Lighter), Sales Channel (Modern Trade, Departmental Stores, Convenience Stores, Mom and Pop Stores, Online Retailers, Others), Material Type (Plastic, Metal)

Market Influencing Trends:

Emphasizing on Development of Child-Resistant Lighter

Rising Preference for Electronic Cigarette Lighter

Increasing Focus on Marketing Strategy and Product Innovation

Growth Drivers

Increasing Demand Owing to Easy Usability of Pocket Lighters

Rising Demand for Attractive and Advanced Featured Pocket Lighters

Restraints that are major highlights:

Growing Incidences of Exploding Pocket Lighters

stringent Government Regulations Regarding Lighter Manufacturing

Opportunities

Increasing Demand for the Metal Pocket Lighter

Growing Online Distribution Channel for Pocket Lighter

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Pocket Lighters Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Pocket Lighters market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Pocket Lighters Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Pocket Lighters

Chapter 4: Presenting the Pocket Lighters Market Factor Analysis, Post COVID Impact Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Pocket Lighters market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2020-2025)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Pocket Lighters Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in their decision framework.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Pocket Lighters including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

Key questions answered

Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Pocket Lighters market?

What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Pocket Lighters market?

What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Pocket Lighters market?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

